Ethnic Youth Leaders To Tambuwal: Attack on Emefiele won’t help campaign

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Ethnic youth leaders operating under the umbrella of Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC), have advised the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, against attacking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, over purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by three groups.

The groups are: Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group.

According to the group, the development will not, in any way, enhance the campaign fortunes of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While addressing Taraba State delegates of the PDP on Saturday, Tambuwal was quoted to have asked for the resignation of Emefiele, who has yet to make a formal declaration to seek the presidential ticket of the APC.

The group has, therefore, enjoined the Sokoto chief executive to stop worrying the apex bank boss, who has yet to declare interest.

The NEYLC comprises the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

A statement by the Ohanaeze Youth Movement Secretary-General and Head of the Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, read: “We will like to tell Governor Tanbuwal that blowing off someone else’s candle will not make his own candle brighter.

“Let him know for a fact that his attack on Emefiele will not help his campaign to get the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which does not (allegedly) have steam or resonate with stakeholders in the party.

“We are offering Tambuwal a free counsel: that he should stop taking paracetamol for other people’s headache.”

