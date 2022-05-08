News

Ethnic Youth Leaders To Tambuwal: Attack on Emefiele won’t help campaign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Ethnic youth leaders operating under the umbrella of Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC), have advised the Sokoto State Governor, Rt.  Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, against attacking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, over purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by three groups.

The groups are: Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group.

According to the group, the development will not, in any way, enhance the campaign fortunes of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While addressing Taraba State delegates of the PDP on Saturday, Tambuwal was quoted to have asked for the resignation of Emefiele, who has yet to make a formal declaration to seek the presidential ticket of the APC.

The group has, therefore, enjoined the Sokoto chief executive to stop worrying the apex bank boss, who has yet to declare interest.

The NEYLC comprises the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

A statement by the Ohanaeze Youth Movement Secretary-General and Head of the Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, read: “We will like to tell Governor Tanbuwal that blowing off someone else’s candle will not make his own candle brighter.

“Let him know for a fact that his attack on Emefiele will not help his campaign to get the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which does not (allegedly) have steam or resonate with stakeholders in the party.

“We are offering Tambuwal a free counsel: that he  should stop taking paracetamol for other people’s headache.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FIRS nets N6.4tn from tax collection in 2021

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

*FG slams N10 per litre duty on beverages The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) closed the 2021 fiscal year with tax revenue collection of N6.4 trillion. This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who noted that the non-oil sector revenue accounted for 70 per cent of the amount realised. The Federal […]
News

Gunmen allegedly attacked Prof Akintoye’s residence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen have allegedly attacked the Ado-Ekiti residence of the leader of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof. Banji Akintoye.   The attack, which occurred over the weekend, according to the Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, had the gunmen shooting through the fence to gain access into the compound.   […]
News

Jonathan condoles with family of late Bashir Tofa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with the family of the late Kano politician and businessman, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, who died last Monday at the age of 74. In a condolence message, Jonathan wrote: “I condole with the Tofa family and the Government and People of Kano State over the demise of Alhaji Bashir […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica