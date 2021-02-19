Ethnoreligious killings: Group accuses Amnesty International of double standards in promoting violence across Nigeria

The Centre for African Liberation And Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has accused Amnesty International of double standards, taking sides with a particular ethnic group and heating the insecurity crisis in the country.

Read the full statement below:

We welcome you all to this press conference on the heels of the recent happenings in parts of the country that has pitched religious and ethnic groups against each other which indeed calls for great concern from well-meaning Nigerians.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights condemns situations where religious and ethnic tension is promoted by a section of the populace without having recourse to the implication of their actions and inactions on National Security.

The killings and reprisals on religious and ethnic groups indeed portend danger for the continued existence of Nigeria, especially on the heels that the religious and ethnic champions behind the agitations are doing it for their selfish purpose which by and large is geared towards political gains.

It is indeed a sad situation that can be made worse with the likes of Amnesty International through their unsubstantiated reports that are aimed towards pressuring members of religious and ethnic groups to see themselves as victims and take the laws into their hands.

It remains a statement of the fact that the activities of Amnesty International in Nigeria have remained suspect through its entrenched methodology of undertaking actions that are capable of causing unrest in the country.

Its public statements are always laced with illogical conclusions and outright falsehoods that oftentimes are meant to either question the commitment of the Nigerian government in addressing the security challenges in the country or acting as the intellectual arm and mouthpiece for terrorists and militant groups in the country.

It is therefore instructive to state that Nigerians must realize that solving the security challenges in the country is not a function of attacking members of other ethnicity or religious groups as this would further heat an already tensed polity.

We must also realize that ethnic and religious profiling also does us no good as a country, but rather, it comes with its attendant consequences that are capable of setting the country on fire.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights is using the occasion of this press conference to condemn in totality the ethnoreligious attacks on members of other ethnic groups in the country, as it wholly smacks of a despicable attempt to provoke retaliations the country.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights also frowns at organizations such as Amnesty International whose stock in trade in recent times is to fan the embers of war in Nigeria by taking sides and promoting acts of violence amongst ethnic and religious groups which smacks of a mockery of all that they claim to represent with regards to human rights.

The likes of Amnesty International in our considered opinion are against the peace and unity of Nigeria as a country and as such their actions and inactions have been tailored along with the narrative that dots their reports, statements, and communique.

These organizations parading themselves as apostles of human rights are indeed ironically acting as proxies for terrorist networks across the world in their despicable quest to truncate our nascent democracy in Nigeria.

The recent ethnoreligious clashes and the consequent position taken by the likes of Amnesty International indeed buttresses the fact that Amnesty International is out on a mission to see to the disintegration of Nigeria at all cost.

Nigerians must consequently be wary of the activities of Amnesty International and other organizations parading themselves under various international and human rights nomenclatures as these organizations do not mean well for the country. Their overarching desire has remained to fester ethnoreligious conflicts in Nigeria that would lead to the disintegration of the country.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights states in unequivocal terms that Nigerians must not play into the trap of these organizations by entrenching the culture of promoting violence against members of other ethnic or religious groups as the solution lies in our unity of purpose and diversity.

We must learn to call a spade a spade and condemn what is wrong and commend what is right as this is not the time for hasty generalization of one ethnicity as been responsible for increased crime and criminality across the country. It, therefore, remains a misplaced judgment for any Nigerian to assume that attacking members of other ethnic or religious groups is the solution to the security challenges in the country.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights is urging all Nigerians to embrace our differences and work for the common good which is the entrenchment of peace and stability in Nigeria.

It remains our firm conviction that Nigeria shall defeat its adversaries within the shortest possible time with the collective efforts of all and sundry. We must remember and hold unto those things that unite us, rather than those things that divide us.

Thank you all for your time and attention and we hope this message gets to all the nook and crannies of Nigeria in the quest for the sustenance of peace and stability in Nigeria.

