Ethopia: Time for mediation

Recently the Ethiopian government announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including the opposition figure, Jawar Mohammed, and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas. “The key to lasting unity is dialogue,” the government said in a statement on the amnesty, “Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end.” No doubt the Ethiopian government wants peace after the country’s deadly Tigray war entered a new phase in late December 2021, when Tigray forces retreated into their mountainous region amid a military offensive. The Ethiopian forces quickly said they would not advance further there in the hope that peace would finally reign in Ethiopia. In further search for that peace the government equally welcomed thousands of its Diaspora after encouraging them to come back for the Orthodox Christian festival period in a bid to prove the country is safe and open for business despite the year-long civil war in the country. From the United Nations, came the delightful voice of its Chief, Antonio Guterres, who says he is delighted to hear of “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia following conversation with African Union (AU) envoy, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. The conversation followed Obasanjo’s latest visit to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and the capital of Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray, Mekelle. However, the west keeps mounting pressures on the Ethiopian government and supportive African countries for confrontation with the Tigray separatists. Ethiopia and some of its officials have been unlawfully sanctioned, and the country has been excluded from the programs of privileged cooperation and financial support. The United States has even imposed sanctions on Eritrea which is against international law for cooperating with the government of Abiy Ahmed against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF). The restrictions so far are not dissuading the warring parties from persisting in their dangerous course. Rather it is affecting the masses and aggravating the humanitarian problems in the country. It is leading to the collapse of the Ethiopian governance mechanisms and provoking sociopolitical instability in the Horn of Africa. The European Union (EU) also joined Washington’s actions against Ethiopia, and took the initiative to convene the 33rd special session of the UN Human Rights Council to create a new investigative mechanism of human right violations just because of the Ethiopian conflict aimed at discrimination and nailing of the local authorities. By toeing this political line, Washington and its allies have worsened the Ethiopian crisis which is threatening to become another Libya or Afghanistan. It is in the common interest of all African countries to avoid a reminiscent of Libya or Afghanistan. That explains why African states should provide Addis-Ababa with consolidated support to stabilize the country without involvement of external powers. There is a rumour that some international allies supply the TPLF with satellite intelligence. This supposedly has to do with the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a hydroelectric power plant project under construction on the border with Sudan. Ethiopia’s war broke out in November 2020 after months of tensions between the government and the TPLF, the former ruling party of Tigray. The Ethiopian Prime Minister had declared victory on November 20, following federal forces capture of Mekelle, but fighting continued. Within months, the Tigrayan forces eventually regained most of the territory they lost before launching counter offensives in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. The fighting has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. Now that the Tigrayan forces have withdrawn into their region after a drone assisted military offensive halted their approach to Addis-Ababa, the Ethiopian forces have affirmed that they would not pursue them further into their region. It is now time for fruitful mediation efforts to end the Ethiopian civil war. The international community must key into this opening for mediation and begin the laborious and expensive multi-stage process of peace – building in Ethiopia. This process must include approaches, ranging from governmental capacity building and economic development to reforms of the legal and security sectors. Each initiative must be intended to be a step toward improving human security and fostering societal healing and reconciliation.

Mohammed, a political analyst writes from Kaduna

