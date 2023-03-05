News Top Stories

Eti-Osa leaders pledge support for Sanwo-Olu

Posted on

Ahead of next Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections, traditional rulers and community leaders in the 62 communities in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, have thrown their weight behind Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu for his re-election bid. They also sued for peaceful coexistence among all residents of the area and urged them to come out en masse to perform their civic responsibility without fear of victimisation and harassment from any quarters during the poll. Speaking during a press conference held at Ikota Primary School, Lagos yesterday, the Chairman of the Baale’s Forum in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Chief Wasiu Alli-Balogun, who is the Baale of Lafiaji, assured victory for Sanwo-Olu, who is the APC governorship candidate in the March 11 gubernatorial poll.

He implored all Lagos residents in Eti-Osa Local Government Area to file out in large numbers and reelect Governor Sanwo-Olu because of the remarkable achievements of the governor during his first term in office. “We want to appeal to those that were annoyed with the last elections, that they should forget what happened. Let us forget the past and face the future. Governor Sanwo-Olu means peace. He wants progress for Eti-Osa and Lagos as a whole. We need to support him and give him votes so that he can be able to complete the work he has started,” the Baale appealed.

Chief Alli-Balogun, who claimed there were many irregularities in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, noted that many eligible voters were disenfranchised as they could not locate the new polling units where their names were before the close of the election. He also appealed to all aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and residents in Eti- Osa Local Government Area to sheathe their swords and come out en-masse to vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates, stressing that the governor has done so much for the state and deserves to be given a second term of office.

The Chairman of the Baale Forum of Eti-Osa Council, who admitted that there were lots of irregularities during the presidential and National Assembly elections, said security should be beefed up to ensure the safety of lives and prosperities, adding that security agencies should perform their constitutional duties without being partisan. Also speaking, the Baale of Ikota, Chief Nasiru Omotayo Laguda, urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to count on the communities in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, promising that they would support and deliver votes for him in the area as he had been very supportive of people in the area, which had also witnessed massive socio-economic development during his tenure. “We want to tell the whole world that Eti-Osa is solidly behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I am appealing to all our Baales that they should go back home and work out their strategies. It is not a matter of fighting. We will call our neighbours, children, communities, and everybody to come out en masse and vote for Sanwo-Olu. We are more than our strangers and our neighbours. If we come out en-masse, we all will deliver our communities,” he said. The Chairman of Eti-Osa Resettlement Scheme, Chief Ayodeji Thomas, who is the Baale of Gedegede, urged residents of Eti-Osa to give maximum support to Sanwo- Olu and other APC candidates, saying by the grace of God victory is assured in the forthcoming elections. “We need to encourage our people. We want to appeal to everybody to come out and vote without fear or intimidation. I can assure everybody that we are going to have a peaceful election on Saturday by God’s grace. I pray by the grace of God that we are going to deliver for Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu,” he said. Thomas, congratulated the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his victory in last Saturday’s presidential poll and urged him to prioritise the welfare of the masses and ensure an indivisible country.

