Eti-Osa: Obanikoro distributes 1,000 laptops, bursary to police, students, others

The lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro, yesterday distributed no fewer than 1,000 laptops to the students, residents association and officers of the Nigeria Police in his constituency.

The empowerment session also witnessed handling over of support cash grants to traders and distribution of bursary to students in the constituency to augment their immediate school needs.

The gathering, which is Obanikoro’s 3rd edition of Town Hall Meeting and Empowerment Programme for the constituency, had in attendance former Lagos Deputy Governor, Otunba Femi Pedro; the law maker’s father, former Minister of State, Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro; Hon. Wale Edun, former Lagos State Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Supo Shasore, among others.

Explaining the motive for the gestures, Obanikoro said just like previous years, 2022 will center around empowering constituents on technological advancement among others.

He said, “We believe the world has gone digital and the earlier we keyed into it, the better for our growth. That is why we have decided to start the year by distributing 1000 laptops to some of our students, Resident Associations and also to our friends, the Eti Osa Police.

“These laptops will aid our students in school work, help some of our Constituents in their businesses and our Police Stations in areas of information management and record keeping.

Obanikoro who also handed over bursary to some students and cash grant to traders said that this will enable them to meet some of their immediate school financial needs while the cash grant will help some of the petty traders boost their businesses.

“All areas focused on today, you will agree with me are key sectors that affect and drives the economy of our dear Constituency. You all will also agree with me that injecting these empowerments into our Constituency will increase the bottom line GDP of Eti Osa and give succor to our Constituents.

He promised to organize more training for artisans in the Constituency to help them get better technics, finesse, access to more funds and better equipment with the focus majorly on engaging youths.”

Mrs Adetimileyin Eniola who led students from Kings College to the occasion, said that the management, staff and students of the College appreciate the regular intervention of the lawmaker in the development of the school.

“These laptops will help our students to effectively compete with their peers academically, ” she said.

