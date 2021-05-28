ETI shareholders approve resolutions at AGM

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”), the parent of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan- African bank with operations across 34 countries, held its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Extraordinary General Meeting virtually yesterday. Ecobank Group Chairman, Mr Alain Nkontchou, said: “I became chairman of the Ecobank Group in June 2020, when our world was dealing with COVID-19. We offered our support in numerous ways to customers, employees, communities, health authorities and governments.

“Through our multiple distribution channels and the substantial investments in technology, we were able to offer a seamless continuity of service. We are intent on growing our business and will remain at the forefront of trade, payments, remittances and financial inclusion by continually leveraging on technology and appropriate partnerships.”

Ade Ayeyemi, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, remarked: “We have invested and focused significantly in ‘Building Back Better’ to position us for long-term growth and sustainability. We will be driving our execution momentum agenda towards utilising these investments to deliver revenue expansion and the generation of long-term growth and return of capital for the company and its shareholders.” Shareholders applauded the group’s progress in 2020 and how it rose through the challenging environment.

