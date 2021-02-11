Etiab: PDP should respect guber rotation in Anambra

Barrister Emeka Etiaba (SAN), is the son of the first female governor in Nigeria, Mrs. Virginia Etiaba. He speaks, in this interview, on his ambition to run for the Anambra governorship and his dream for the state. Okey Maduforo reports

Too many questions have been asked about your ambition and why you are in the race?

Essentially, I am in the race because I am qualified in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Secondly, I am going in the race to make a difference in the governance of Anambra State which must be taken to the next level. It is my dream to make our dear state the envy of other states in the country and I have the capacity to achieve this. Since my declaration, I have reviewed commendations from friends and well-wishers from far and near who have the belief that Anambra needs a paradigm shift in the politics and governance of it’s people.

But some people feel that since your mother has been in the saddle before that your family would be asking for too much from Anambra people?

Yes, Mama was Deputy governor first before becoming a governor and you can appreciate the circumstances under which she emerged as governor and after three months or thereabout she handed over to the then governor Mr Peter Obi whose impeachment was quashed by the court. But the arguments being canvassed by a cross-section of our people do not hold water in view of the fact that the country’s constitution did not say that if your relation had been in power that you have no right to aspire for the same seat. Late Olusola Saraki was in the National Assembly in the Second Republic and the law did not stop his son Bukola Saraki from going to be National Assembly where he ultimately became Senate President. Even in the United States of America George Bush senior was President and later his son George Bush junior also became governor. Furthermore, my personal record shows honesty, diligence, focus, intelligence, team player, Integrity discipline and above all fear of God. All these are the qualities of the next governor of Anambra state

You contested for this position in the year 2010 but did not make it why?

Let us not dwell in the realm of the past because we cannot face the future by doing so. I contested first under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA but I did not go through primary elections and I don’t wish to talk about that. I went to the PPA and contested in the primary election and you know all that happened. However, I am in the race today what ever experienced gathered in the past would be put to good use this time around and the politics that played out as it were is not the same today.

Do you think that your mother’s success story would rub off positively on your ambition?

It is left for the electorates to answer on the election day and not me. Her Excellency, Dame Virgy Etiaba, my mother, has remained a reference point in the politics and governance of Anambra State and it is not in doubt and you do not expect me to soil it. All that is needed is to interface with my brothers and sisters in Anambra state and partner with both the public and private sector to take the state to a higher level and while this is going on, Anambra people would be watching as gatekeepers to always access the progresses made so far.

Why the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP as your platform?

The PDP is a good market that sells itself. Many are complaining that the PDP aspirants are too many but I say the more the merrier. The more the number of aspirants, the better for the party and invariably the state as the party will have a big pool to select its candidate from. I choose PDP because it is my party I have also known that the PDP is the party to beat at the election. All PDP needs to do to win the election is to conduct a free and fair primary so that the party will go into the election as one united political party. The party is the only political party that has the capacity to galvanize the human and material resources in the state for the good of the state and once the party is in power, everyone in the state would become part of government and the party has a way of integrating all and sundry into governance irrespective of your political party or your beliefs. Since I joined the race, I have had to re-double their efforts at achieving success in the race while the boys sponsor attack dogs.

Talking about attack dogs, your billboards and that of some other aspirants were destroyed recently what really happened?

The attack dogs have adopted two modes of attack, one mode is to attack my billboards as they did in Ihiala local government area and the second is to attack my person by writing untruths by way of comments on social media. First of all, I feel good that my candidacy the boy aspirants who are sponsoring the attacks concern Generally, I view the destruction of my billboards as an acknowledgment of the strength of my brand. At the location of my billboard, other aspirants billboards are also mounted but it was only mine that was vandalized You can see the picture and that tells me that I am the real deal. It happens in politics. On the attacks on social media, I pity the attackers employed for that purpose. Is this what successful men and women in this society were doing at their age? Can’t they re-direct their energy towards positive thinking and actions. Must they be used for this dirty only to be dumped later by their sponsors? The attacks go to no issue. They can neither affect the choice to be made by the PDP delegates who will vote for me at the primary and party nomination exercise nor improve the chances or fortunes of their sponsors of the attacks.

Some people are kicking against zoning especially some aspirants in your party, what is your take on this?

Yes, I know that one or two of the aspirants in my party are not from Anambra South Senatorial District. They argue that it is their fundamental right to run in the election and that the zoning principle is a breach of their fundamental right. Well, in law they have an argument, but in politics, we will wait and see. I know that those aspirants swimming against the tide claimed some stakeholders in the South fully support their aspirations but my answer is to let any of their supporters from the south attend a rally in the state and say that. I do believe in zoning and that is why I ceased contesting after I did in 2009- 2010 when the principle of zoning had not been introduced. Once it was introduced in 2013 and 2014 I had to wait for the South to take its turn. When the governor should rotate the North which has not produced a governor before then, the South did not oppose the sentiments but has patiently waited for their turn. His Excellency Gov Willie Obiano thus became the first fruit of the principle of zoning in the state. Now the rotation principle has brought the office of the governor of Anambra state to be South and South is basically Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo, Ihiala, Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South local government areas. I can confirm that this is our chance in the south and we are not mincing any word about it.

There is something Anambra people are not understanding, Your elder brother, Bennett Etiaba, is also in the race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC and you are contesting in the PDP?

Well, when we get to the bridge we will figure out how to cross it. Bear in mind that he is a taxable adult and has the right to expire to any position in the country and the constitution did not say two brothers cannot contest one elective position at the same time. I can understand your apprehension but this politics and it doesn’t stop him or me from being brothers of the same womb. Are you not worried that the relevant constitutional amendments in the electoral Act have not been given the much needed legal framework by the executive arm of government including the resolutions of the constitutional conference? It is the duty of the National Assembly to do it’s job and impress it upon the executive to do so and that is where the principles of checks and balances come into play and I wish to advise that the executive should do it as a matter of expediency and if there are gray areas that should be taken care of, let it be done to move our democracy forward.

Like this: Like Loading...