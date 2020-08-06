Etiaba: A move to step into mother’s shoes

OKEY MADUFORO writes on the governorship bid of Barr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN), son of a former deputy governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, who later held sway as governor of the state between November 2006 and February 2007

The name Etiaba came into the Anambra Political space, when in 2003, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Peter Obi, choose Dame Virgy Etiaba as his running mate in a bid to strike a balance of the Roman Catholic/Anglican candidacy.

The choice also struck a zonal balance as Obi is from Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, while Etiaba hails from Anambra South Senatorial Zone and it is no longer news what the duo achieved in the election. When APGA mounted the saddle at the Government House Agu-Awka, Dame Virgy Etiaba became the deputy governor, but following the impeachment of her boss, Obi, she was sworn in as the governor of Anambra State. Three months later, the impeachment of Obi was quashed by the court and against pressure from Obi’s political opponents that Etiaba should hang on while the outcome of the lower court is being challenged at a higher court, she took the back seat as deputy governor, while Obi returned to the saddle. Despite her decision, several allegations were leveled against Dame Etiaba by a faction of APGA.

It was alleged then that the N40 Billion saved by Obi was mismanaged while Etiaba was governor for three months. She was, however, vindicated when communities and local government areas that benefitted from projects executed during her short reign spoke up in her defence.

Even officials of Raynold Constructions Company (RCC) told reporters at the time that most road projects that were stalled shortly after the departure of Chris Ngige, were continued and some completed by the Etiaba administration. At a time when the Agulu erosion was becoming a threat to motorists passing through the community to Aguata Local Government Area, the Agulu lake road construction received the attention of the state government under Etiaba.

Similarly, rural electrification projects were embarked upon and most communities were connected to the national grid, while local government funds were used for projects meant for the 21 council areas of Anambra State. The political class, no doubt, had a fair share of attention when severance allowance of political appointees of the Chinweoke Mbadinuju and Ngige administrations, former members of the state House of Assembly, ex-local government chairmen and councillors were settled.

Promotional examinations for public servants that were on going under the Ngige administration but was stopped when he left was continued and most public servants got promoted hence boosting the morale of Anambra State public servants. Also, Boards of several agencies and parastatals of government, including the now moribund Anambra State Water Corporation, among others, came alive. According to Elder Udenze Nwachukwu, a retired civil servant, “anybody who was in service as at then can attest to the fact that our daughter (Etiaba) did well across all sectors in the state.

So, anybody alleging that she wasted public funds is only being mischievous and unpatriotic.” Barr. Steven Nwanna, a onetime councilor in one of the local government areas told New Telegraph that “what that woman did for us as councillors and local government chairmen was marvelous and within those three months, the works department at the local government level was alive and active and that was why the Association Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Anambra State chapter, crowned her Mama Anambra.” Given Dame Etiaba’s feat in office, political watchers are contending whether it would impact positively on the gubernatorial ambition of her second son, Barr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN). This puzzle is despite that Emeka Etiaba is not having his first shot at the gubernatorial seat of Anambra State as he came close to replacing Obi as the candidate of APGA in the 2010 election.

At the peak of some hostilities against his mother by some elements in APGA, Emeka established the Next-level Campaign Organization through which he declared to contest for the ticket of APGA against Obi, who was then poised for a second term.

The APGA ranks had deep cracks when Amb. Bianca Ojukwu accompanied her husband Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu (now late) to Etiaba’s campaign office and Emeka Etiaba got the endorsement of the great Ikemba Nnewi. Though it took the intervention of Emeka Ojukwu (Jr.) for Peter Obi to be endorsed by his father few months after, political watchers expressed strong conventions that Barr. Etiaba has the political capacity to run for the number one position in Anambra State.

However, APGA as a political party had become polarized between the South Senatorial District and Central Senatorial District. Emeka later led his own faction of APGA to the Progressives People Alliance (PPA) to contest for the gubernatorial ticket of the party but lost to Mrs. Uche Ekwunife.

The loss, notwithstanding, his Next-level Campaign Organization continued in the area of foundation and leadership training for Anambra youths and the less privileged, offering mentorship to all and sundry. While Emeka returned to his legal practice he still had his eyes on Anambra politics participating in the decision making over who becomes what and how in the state. And as the zoning arrangement tends to favour Anambra South Senatorial Zone ahead of the 2022 governorship election, Etiaba, who hails from Nnewi South of the district, has once again thrown his hat in the ring. Though he has not made it clear which of the political parties through which he would actualize his ambition, his mother’s membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a strong indicator of the platform he might contest the election on its ticket.

His mother has the goodwill that he is likely to leverage on, but it is clear that it would be tough battle even if he gets the PDP ticket given the array of other Nnewi sons also aspiring for the governorship. They include Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressive Party (YPP), three-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Azubuogu of PDP, Chief George Muoghalu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Vin Okoli of APGA. It is also being touted that Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, who hails from Nnewi South is equally interested in the same position though his political party is not known for now. For the rest of Anambra South Senatorial Zone where the battle is between Old Aguata Union and Old Nnewi Province, it is a different kettle of fish and no conjectures or permutation can forecast as to the fate of Etiaba at that level.

However in his last attempt at the position, Etiaba enjoyed great support from Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South council areas as well as Awka North, Awka South, Dunukofia and Ihiala council areas, while having Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo in his pocket. Yet another challenge is the issue of religion in Anambra politics and Emeka has to play this politics properly to scale through. His mother, a dame of the Anglican Church enjoys the respect of the clergy and the laity giver her track records.

It is believed Etiaba has to interface with his fellow communicants in order to win their support and also strike the needed balance among the Roman Catholics if his aspiration must fly. No doubt, Etiaba’s chances are bright, but given that the three leading political parties – APC, APGA and PDP – are known for high-wire politics and horsetrading, with many moneybags capable of buying off delegates, observers wonder if he can surmount the hurdle.

However, his supporters are of the view that any other political party should save its gun powder for the election proper if he gets the PDP ticket because it would be a no-contest situation. Though Etiaba is keeping his game plan to himself, his interest in the gubernatorial position of Anambra State has opened a new episode in the politics of Anambra South Senatorial Zone as he ranks among the top contenders from the area.

Like this: Like Loading...