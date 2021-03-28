Etiaba: I’m running in APC, my brother in PDP; so what?

Anambra State gubernatorial election always comes with novelties and this time, two brothers from the same womb are in the race. One of them and first son of former Governor Virgy Etiaba, Chief Ben Etiaba, is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on his party and his ambition

What prompted your interest in the governorship race?

You knew for a long time now that I am going to contest because for many years, I have been frustrated about the quality of leadership in Anambra State, Nigeria and Africa in general. You can be frustrated without deciding to contest or do something about nothing but I didn’t complain though I have offered myself to serve. I’m offering myself to serve not for my pocket or for selfish reasons but for many people in Anambra State, who are crying for a servant leader.

I’m running because I see leadership as something that is very, very easy. I’m running because I see an opportunity to improve the lot of our people and my prayer to God is to give me the opportunity to showcase leadership; altruistic leadership in the state. I’m not saying that I am better than all leaders in the past that led well but there is something that I am seeing that they are not seeing.

Why did you choose APC despite the reservations that Anambra people have over the party?

Okay. The smart money for those who would want to predict what will happen at the election is on the APC winning the governorship election with or without Ben Etiaba. It doesn’t have to be with me because I know that the party will win the election.

The future belongs to those who see possibilities before they become obvious. If you look at the way elections go the world over, you will find out that elections are like things that deal with psychic reading, and when people get tired of a particular political party, they need a change.

You saw what happened when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power for 16 years and the people wanted change which was provided by the APC.

This time, Anambra people are tired of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and they want a change, which is the APC in 2021. I know so because APGA has done its best and the best it can offer and it is time for a change.

Regarding the perception people claim to have about the APC, there is a lot of difference between perception and reality and the reality here is that the APC has done so much in Nigeria and Anambra State, which everyone knows and I don’t need to start going over them again.

Do you think you can stand the heavyweights in your party

? I have always said that money is the lever in politics. I always say that intimidating profiles is another one.

The length of time that you have been in politics or on a platform will always come to play. But there is something that will always outweigh all of that and that is integrity, vision, strength of character and track records of achievements.

These things matter and in politics, your track record doesn’t have to be built inside politics. You can choose to build it away from the political platform. You prepare yourself any way. You can start from being a councilor, member of the House of Assembly, House of Representatives or the Senate. You can choose to go and cut your teeth outside politics like in the public service. I believe that I have come to this race with every sense of humility, with a strong record of public service.

I am a chartered accountant and have led the body in several capacities. I have been working in England for several years and I have since returned to Nigeria, I have been in the public service. So, it is not how long that you have been in politics because longevity in politics can also be a disadvantage because while you were there, you must have upset some people.

So, I come with hope because I have not upset anyone and I believe that I will get the ticket of my party and my level of preparedness will get me elected. So the delegates that will elect who will fly the flag of the party would want to nominate the person that will win the election for the party among the nine to 10 aspirants. That is what they are looking for and you don’t use party tickets to reward loyalty. If you use it to reward loyalty, you will lose.

They want to be part of government and APC members are tired of being in the opposition. They want someone that works like a governor; thinks like a governor; behaves like a governor, so that when he gets there, he will indeed deliver like a governor.

Many aspirants across the four major political parties are contesting from Nnewi North Local Government area, where you come from, including your younger brother. Don’t you foresee trouble?

Anybody who gets upset because he lost election is not a Christian. If you are a Christian, you should know that God gives power and that means that if you did not win, then know it that God did not will that you will become governor. Why will you question God for not willing the position to you? God may have other and better plans for you in the future. Talking about the number of Nnewi people in the race, I think that the more, the merrier and if all the plat forms produce the best candidates, that means that anyone that finally emerges would serve Anambra people well. I know that the question has to do with my younger brother, Emeka Etiaba, who is contesting on the platform of the PDP, and I have answered this question many times since last year and I think I have perfected the answer.

This interview is taking place in my compound and I am the head of the family. When you came into this compound, you came in from one gate and there is no other gate here. That means that we all live in the same compound and we don’t have more than one gate.

So, we live in peace. I love my siblings and we are not only brothers but friends and I respect their achievements. Emeka my brother, is running on the platform of the PDP and I want to correct an impression that our last brother is contesting on the platform of APGA. Echezona Etiaba is not running for governor and even if he is running, what is wrong about that?

Don’t you think that it would be interesting if the three of us get the ticket of the three political parties? So, we are one family and friends. Emeka and I see politics from different dimensions. When my mother was governor of Anambra State, I did not come to Government House and nobody saw me because I knew that I was going to contest someday. Besides, it is when we pick the party nomination forms that you will know who is contesting or not.

Emeka’s delegates are different from my delegates and our parties are different. If two of us emerge as candidates, our family cannot decide who will be governor and Nnewi with 10 wards cannot decide who will be governor but Anambra people.

Emeka had earlier contested for governor in 2010, so you cannot say that he is not qualified to run. By the grace of God, I am working hard to win the ticket of my party and I am also working hard to make sure that Anambra electorate vote for my party in the coming election, even if I don’t get the ticket.

But it is believed that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has remained the bane of APC victory in Anambra State. Is this not a minus for the party?

Your question is very subjective and you are saying that Buhari has failed and I don’t agree with you because what you are saying is not correct. One man’s meat is another man’s poison. What APC has done in Anambra State since inception is more than what the PDP has done in 16 years.

the Second Niger Bridge project was to be a toll bridge under the PDP but under Buhari, our leader, Sen. Chris Ngige went to Aso Rock Villa and asked why it should be a toll bridge while similar projects in other parts of Nigeria are toll free.

They asked him where the money will come from and the Managing Director of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, Uchenna Orji, was asked to fund the project. Today, you can see what is going on there and the speed at which the project is being executed. Have you seen the Obosi Interchange?

The place looks like New York. Yet, some claim Buhari hates Ndigbo. Most of these federal projects going on in Anambra State are being done by the APC government but because there is no APC elected National Assembly member from Anambra State, the National Assembly members from PDP and APGA are claiming them. We have never had this kind of federal presence in Anambra State before.

