Business

Etihad chief, Douglas, charts path for airlines’ sustainability

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the aviation industry begins to pull out of its COVID-19 nosedive, Etihad Airways CEO, Tony Douglas, said it was vital that the sustainability agenda does not get flung to the back seat. Aviation drives global economies and an unsustainable sector would be unable to survive future crises, he said.

 

He stated that it was no exaggeration to say then that the future of world economies relied in part on the sustainability strategies of aerospace organisations today, adding that plenty of aviation leaders had pledged time and again to ‘build back better’ after the pandemic.

 

And now we need to see them put their money where their mouths are. One industry chief placing the green question at the very heart of his organisation is Etihad Aviation Group’s boss.

 

Abu Dhabi is already an epicentre of the global decarbonisation drive and as a worldwide ambassador for the emirate, Etihad Airways is the tip of the spear point thrusting the agenda. In fact, over the last 12 months, Etihad Airways has redoubled its focus on sustainability, investing heavily in its various green initiatives despite world travel demand evaporating.

 

These include: the Greenliner and ecoDemonstrator programmes, which are special Boeing 787 testbeds for green technologies like sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs); and the issuing of a $600m sustainability- linked sukuk.

 

The performance of the Middle East’s aviation industry has been one of the worst during the crisis with demand plummeting by 73 per cent in 2020. State-owned Etihad Aviation Group was not immune from the pandemic fallout and made a core operating loss of $1.7 billion in its financial results for 2020, compared to an $800 million deficit recorded in 2019.

 

The airline also slashed its workforce by 33 per cent down to 13,587 in 2020 as it desperately tried to reduce costs. But sitting down with Aviation Business at Etihad’s headquarters, the airline’s chief made it clear that there can be no excuses from the airline industry when it comes to hitting decarbonisation targets.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Covid-19: PAN Nigeria launches virtual auto showroom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s foremost automobile assembly, PAN Nigeria Limited, has in observation of the COVID-19 protocols has joined other automakers in the country to launch its virtual auto showroom for the Yuletide season. In a recent statement signed by Head of Corporate Communications, Oladeji Bamidele, PAN said the virtual showroom was introduced to help customers gain insight […]
Business

SMEs: ‘Potential game changer for economic growth’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The small and medium enterprises (SME) sector has been described as a major driver of growth in the Nigerian economy, thus highlighting the need for stakeholders to simplify processes for operators.   Divisional CEO for Payments Processing at Interswitch, Akeem Lawal, who stated this when he featured on a programme on CNBC, noted that it […]
Business

CBN reviews guidelines for PSBs’ licensing, regulation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Chukwunyem   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued new guidelines for the licensing and regulation of Payment Service Banks(PSBs). According to the  fresh guidelines posted on the apex bank’s website late Thursday: eligible promoters of PSBs  include banking agents; telecommunications companies (Telcos), through subsidiaries; retail chains (supermarkets, downstream petroleum marketing companies); postal services providers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica