Etihad chief, Douglas, charts path for airlines’ sustainability

As the aviation industry begins to pull out of its COVID-19 nosedive, Etihad Airways CEO, Tony Douglas, said it was vital that the sustainability agenda does not get flung to the back seat. Aviation drives global economies and an unsustainable sector would be unable to survive future crises, he said.

He stated that it was no exaggeration to say then that the future of world economies relied in part on the sustainability strategies of aerospace organisations today, adding that plenty of aviation leaders had pledged time and again to ‘build back better’ after the pandemic.

And now we need to see them put their money where their mouths are. One industry chief placing the green question at the very heart of his organisation is Etihad Aviation Group’s boss.

Abu Dhabi is already an epicentre of the global decarbonisation drive and as a worldwide ambassador for the emirate, Etihad Airways is the tip of the spear point thrusting the agenda. In fact, over the last 12 months, Etihad Airways has redoubled its focus on sustainability, investing heavily in its various green initiatives despite world travel demand evaporating.

These include: the Greenliner and ecoDemonstrator programmes, which are special Boeing 787 testbeds for green technologies like sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs); and the issuing of a $600m sustainability- linked sukuk.

The performance of the Middle East’s aviation industry has been one of the worst during the crisis with demand plummeting by 73 per cent in 2020. State-owned Etihad Aviation Group was not immune from the pandemic fallout and made a core operating loss of $1.7 billion in its financial results for 2020, compared to an $800 million deficit recorded in 2019.

The airline also slashed its workforce by 33 per cent down to 13,587 in 2020 as it desperately tried to reduce costs. But sitting down with Aviation Business at Etihad’s headquarters, the airline’s chief made it clear that there can be no excuses from the airline industry when it comes to hitting decarbonisation targets.

