Etim Esin faults NFF’s scouting style

Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has called on the Nigeria football federation to change its scouting mechanism by bringing in ex internationals to run the department. Esin stated that players who represented the country in the past were picked on merit unlike what we currently have. He gave instances with the likes of Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Sunday Oliseh and Wilson Oruma who all had their caps based on merit during their era.

“The Scouting of players in our national team has to be changed,’ Esin said. “A lot needs to be changed, put an ex international who has done it before in this country to do these things on merit, “Okocha, Oliseh and Kanu etc were all picked on merits at the age group so, we also need to see how things can be done on merit,” he said.

