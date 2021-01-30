Arts & Entertainments

Etinosa Idemudia: I’m sad my friend engaged a gay partner

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has disclosed that she’s at a crossroad after her friend got engaged to a known gay partner. Idemudia is a Nigerian actress, a social media influencer, film maker and internet celebrity.

She is best known for her online comedy skits which she began producing and sharing, first on her Instagram channel featuring various Nollywood actors. According to the movie star, she doesn’t know whether to tell her friend or simply to mind her business.

In a series of posts on her Instagram stories on Thursday, she wrote: “Someone recently announced her relationship in house but a few of us know the man to be confirmed gay. I don’t know whether to tell her or mind my business and leave it to God.

“I mean he makes her happy, according to her. I want to assume that they have been in bed together and he made her happy in that department too. My conscience is all over the place. It is well. The mysteries of life.”

