Etinosa Idemudia Steals Show At A Movie Premiere

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has made headlines with her stunning outfit at the premiere of the movie “Bride Price.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share excitement about the movie premiere, posting a picture of herself in the red outfit and captioning it“Live at the Premiere of BRIDE PRICE…..out in cinemas May 5th.”

Etinosa wore a floor-length red cloth, a sleeveless gown that featured a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt. The dress was adorned with beautiful beads, gold appliques, and sequins, which added a touch of glamour to the overall look.

A lot of fans and followers were gushed by her looks praising her for her fashion sense and congratulating her on the success of the movie.

Babarec wrote: Amazing. Ozuorrrrr. U looking good.

Angelaeguaveon wrote: mo X1000000000!! We were not ready at all! This is too beautiful

Oomosefeosegbe wrote: We are the owner of the red soil, the ulakpa.The cradle of black civilization.