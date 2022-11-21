ETLS: Nigeria completes reforms to boost trade facilitation, FX inflow

Taiwo Hassan The Federal Government has admitted that it has concluded the institutional reform in the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) that will ensure that Nigerian manufacturers, exporters and importers do not encounter any bottlenecks in the shipment of products to the West Africa region to enhance competitiveness.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, Ambassador Musa Nuhu, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that the country had championed institutional reform in ECOWAS to clear the abnormalities in the ETLS and ensure that the goals and objectives of the regional economic integration in terms of cordial trade facilitation was achieved among the comity of countries that made ECOWAS.

According to him, at the moment, Nigeria has about 86 Nigerian companies that are registered under the ETLS and exporting over 10,000 products and was aware of the bottlenecks in terms of challenges Nigerian manufacturers are facing with ETLS in the ECOWAS region during trade facilitation and shipment of manufactured goods.

He pointed out that the three ministers; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Minister of Finance, worked tirelessly to ensure that government carried out the necessary reforms on ensuring the country had that quality services for the private sector.

Nuhu said: “As a government officials, we recognise the challenges the Nigerian manufacturers are facing in this country and we must also commend you for your resilience, especially giving the fact that when you supervise what we call ECOWAS Trade, Liberalisation Scheme, popularly known as ETLS and we are very much aware of the numerous challenges that we used to encounter while operating that scheme.

“But we may wish to note that Nigeria championed a reform at the ECOWAS Secretariat, at this moment, we have encountered so many challenges eroding that scheme.”

The diplomat added: “And with what we have now and the calibre of management that was carefully selected to head the affairs of the organisation, am sure we will see very soon changes from what we used to experience before.

“At the moment, we have about 865 Nigerian companies that are registered under the ETLS and exporting over 10,000 products.

“So, we know these challenges and perhaps, Nigeria being the biggest country in the region, and biggest economy in the whole continent, we know that once there are lapses, we will suffer more than any other country.

“That was why ministers worked together as a government to ensure that we carried out the necessary reforms on making sure we have that quality service for the private sector.

