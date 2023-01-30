ETP: State House recommits to renewable energy

In line with the Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has declared that the State House would lead the way in keying into the global shift towards renewable energy choices by government institutions. The Plan sought to tackle the dual crises of energy poverty and climate change with renewable energy contributing at least 30 per cent to the energy mix by the year 2030. According to a statement issued by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiosun Oladunjoye, Gambari said this when he received in audience a three-man team from EM-ONE Energy Solutions that paid him a courtesy visit as a follow up to an earlier presentation on options available to the State House to address its energy challenges. He said: “The world is now focused on reducing the effect of climate change. “What we are looking for is the energy solution that comes with environmental sustainability. “For us in the State House, there is the need to live by example. “Just like I was impressed by your first presentation, your growing capacity and technological innovation continued to enhance your ability to deliver on your projections.”
