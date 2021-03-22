Business

eTransact targets N4.69bn revenue in Q2’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

eTranzact International Plc has projected to achieve N4.688 billion revenue for the second quarter ending June 2021.

 

In its Q2 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the ICT firm also projected N4.169 billion as cost of sales for the period. eTranzact is also targeting to rake in N62.811 million as profit before tax and N42.712 million for profit after tax during the period.

 

eTranzact posted a loss after tax of N118.25 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against profit after tax of N96.09 million recorded in 2019.

 

According to the unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted revenue of N5.769 billion in 2020 as against N6,457 billion reported in 2019, representing a drop of 10.65 per cent. However, cost of sales stood at N5.520 billion from N5.904 billion in 2019, representing a drop of 6.50 per cent.

 

eTranzact International posted a loss after tax of N182.53 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 The ICT firm posted revenue of N5.915 billion in 2020 as against N5.59 billion reported in 2019, representing a growth of 5.81 per cent.

 

However, cost of sales stood at N5.071 billion from N5.071 billion in 2019 representing a growth of 31.32 per cent. NSE recently notified dealing members that the company had, through its lead stockbroker, Meristem Capital Limited, submitted an application for the approval and listing of a Rights Issue.

 

The rights issue was of 4.66 billion ordinary shares of fifty kobo (N0.50) each at N1.50 per share, on the basis of 10 new ordinary shares for every nine ordinary shares held.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Kia, Hyundai to recall 600,000 vehicles over leaking brake fluid

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles because of the possibility of leaking brake fluid that can lead to fires.   The recalled U.S. vehicles are 283,803 Kia Optima sedans from the 2013-15 model years, 156,567 Kia Sorento crossovers from 2014-15 and 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers from […]
Business

…admits 4.36bn ordinary shares of AIICO

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

About 4,36 billion ordinary shares of AIICO Insurance Plc were listed on the daily official list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, according a report obtained from the NSE at the weekend. The additional shares listed arose from the company’s Rights Issue of 4,36 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at 80 Kobo per share […]
Business

Border closure now useless, hurting economy –Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

…as Nigeria loses over N1trn export revenue   On August 20, it will be one year since the Federal Government ‘partially’ closed the nation’s land borders. Manufacturers, importers and freight forwarders are calling for its reopening, saying the seeming indefinite border closure is now hurting more than it has healed the economy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica