eTransact targets N4.69bn revenue in Q2’21

eTranzact International Plc has projected to achieve N4.688 billion revenue for the second quarter ending June 2021.

In its Q2 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the ICT firm also projected N4.169 billion as cost of sales for the period. eTranzact is also targeting to rake in N62.811 million as profit before tax and N42.712 million for profit after tax during the period.

eTranzact posted a loss after tax of N118.25 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against profit after tax of N96.09 million recorded in 2019.

According to the unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted revenue of N5.769 billion in 2020 as against N6,457 billion reported in 2019, representing a drop of 10.65 per cent. However, cost of sales stood at N5.520 billion from N5.904 billion in 2019, representing a drop of 6.50 per cent.

eTranzact International posted a loss after tax of N182.53 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 The ICT firm posted revenue of N5.915 billion in 2020 as against N5.59 billion reported in 2019, representing a growth of 5.81 per cent.

However, cost of sales stood at N5.071 billion from N5.071 billion in 2019 representing a growth of 31.32 per cent. NSE recently notified dealing members that the company had, through its lead stockbroker, Meristem Capital Limited, submitted an application for the approval and listing of a Rights Issue.

The rights issue was of 4.66 billion ordinary shares of fifty kobo (N0.50) each at N1.50 per share, on the basis of 10 new ordinary shares for every nine ordinary shares held.

Like this: Like Loading...