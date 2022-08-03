eTranzact grows PBT by 128.7 per cent

eTranzact International Plc, Nigeria’s leading electronic payment system company, posted a profit before tax (PBT) of N536.4 million for the 2021 financial year. The figure is 128.66 per cent improvement from the N1.87 billion loss recorded in the comparative period, with the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the company, Olaniyi Toluwalope, describing the impressive performance as the beginning of a glorious future.

The payment processing company also achieved a 124.13 per cent growth in its profit before tax (PAT). The figure rose from a negative region of N1.89 billion to N455.75 million. It replicated a similar performance, which the shareholders adjudged as outstanding, on its top line.

The shareholders’ fund was up by 252.5 per cent, from -1.58 billion to N2.41 billion, while turnover recorded a modest growth of 3.79 per cent, up from N22. 72 billion to N23.58 billion. At the firm’s annual general meeting (AGM) held in Lagos, its Chairman, Wole Abegunde, said the 18-yearold financial institution has commenced a journey to sustainable profitability. He also disclosed that eTranzact has developed a roadmap for restructuring its structure in line with the new regulatory framework for the payment system industry. The company, at the previous AGM, had disclosed its intention to embrace a holding structure to retain its leadership role across critical areas of the ecosystem. Abegunde said the process of transitioning to a holding company was on course.

