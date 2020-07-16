Business

eTranzact’s 4.67bn right issue opens for subscription

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

eTranzact International Plc’s rights issue of 4.67 billion ordinary shares of N0.50 each, at N1.50 per share on the basis of ten new ordinary shares for every nine ordinary shares held as at March 25, 2020, has opened for subscription. According to a statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head, Listings Regulation Department, NSE, the acceptance list opened Tuesday, 14 July 2020 and closes: Monday, August 10, 2020. eTranzact International Plc posted a loss after tax of N182.53m for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against profit after tax of N90.76m recorded in 2019. According to the audited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted revenue of N5.915bn in 2020 as against N5.59bn reported in 2019, representing a growth of 5.81 per cent.

However, cost of sales stood at N5.071bn from N5.071bn in N2019 representing a growth of 31.32 per cent. According to reports, in its financial result released for 2019, eTranzact International Plc had revenues fall -63.96 per cent from N18.62bn to N6.71bn, though the company grew net income from a loss of N3.14bn to a gain of N99.79 million. eTranzact International Plc is a payment technology provider. The company is principally engaged in the processing of all facets of electronic payment transactions using its switching platform.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Nigeria’s debt ratio set to worsen’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Given that the Nigerian economy seems to be sliding into a recession, a development, which may negatively impact government revenue, the authorities would have no option but to rely on borrowings to fund the 2020 budget, thereby worsening the country’s debt ratios, analysts at the research department of Coronation Merchant Bank have said. The analysts […]
Business

Domestic investors outperform foreign counterparts by 40%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

In May 2020, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by circa 40 per cent. According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), as at May 31, 2020, total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 7.40 per cent from N128.67billion (about $332.22 million) […]
Business

E-wastes: Nigeria misses out in $57bn recycling gains

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…461,000 tonnes generated in 2019 Lack of a formal and coordinated e-waste recycling mechanism in Nigeria has denied the country an opportunity to earn from the $57 billion worth of raw materials realised globally from recycling last year. According to a UN report on e-waste, though Nigeria was one of the few African countries with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: