eTranzact’s 4.67bn right issue opens for subscription

eTranzact International Plc’s rights issue of 4.67 billion ordinary shares of N0.50 each, at N1.50 per share on the basis of ten new ordinary shares for every nine ordinary shares held as at March 25, 2020, has opened for subscription. According to a statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head, Listings Regulation Department, NSE, the acceptance list opened Tuesday, 14 July 2020 and closes: Monday, August 10, 2020. eTranzact International Plc posted a loss after tax of N182.53m for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against profit after tax of N90.76m recorded in 2019. According to the audited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted revenue of N5.915bn in 2020 as against N5.59bn reported in 2019, representing a growth of 5.81 per cent.

However, cost of sales stood at N5.071bn from N5.071bn in N2019 representing a growth of 31.32 per cent. According to reports, in its financial result released for 2019, eTranzact International Plc had revenues fall -63.96 per cent from N18.62bn to N6.71bn, though the company grew net income from a loss of N3.14bn to a gain of N99.79 million. eTranzact International Plc is a payment technology provider. The company is principally engaged in the processing of all facets of electronic payment transactions using its switching platform.

