News

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc’s door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans.
Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine “safe” countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources said.
They are expected to set a new list this week or early next week. Based on data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Britain and a number of other countries would meet the new criteria, reports Reuters.
The United States would not, although Americans with proof of vaccination would be welcomed.
One EU diplomat said cases of the Indian variant in Britain would need to be taken into account, although individual EU countries are already setting their own policies. Portugal lifted a four-month travel ban on British tourists on Monday.
Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.
Individual countries can and will still be able to choose to demand a negative COVID-19 test or a period of quarantine.
The current main criterion is that there should be no more than 25 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days. The trend should be stable or decreasing and there should be a sufficient number of tests, which would need to show a minimum percentage of negative tests. Variants of concern can be taken into account.
The Commission proposed raising the case rate to 100. The EU ambassadors opted instead for 75. For inoculated people to gain access, they would need to have received an EU-approved vaccine, with those with a World Health Organization emergency listing being considered.
These people should have received final doses at least 14 days before travel. Under the plan, EU countries that waive test or quarantine requirements for vaccinated EU tourists are encouraged to do the same for vaccinated non-EU holidaymakers.
Children should also be able to travel with vaccinated parents.
An emergency brake could be used temporarily to stop all but essential travel from a particular country to limit the risk of more infectious coronavirus variants entering the EU. Such a brake has been proposed for India.
The EU plan covers countries of the border-free Schengen area, including non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, but not the non-Schengen EU member Ireland.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Jimoh Ibrahim joins APC, vows to deal with PDP

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the camp of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election, received a major boost yesterday, with business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), decamping from his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Following his move after he was received into the APC fold […]
News Top Stories

CBN injects $1.54bn into forex markets in one month

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

NAFEX = $435 SMIS = $407 SMEs = $400 BDCs = $295m   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $1.54 billion across the various segments of the country’s foreign exchange markets  the month of September, according to a report by Nova Merchant Bank.   Titled, “October 2020 Economic Insight: CBN partially […]
News

Diverse team of US House Democrats to lead Trump’s second impeachment trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The nine Democratic lawmakers who will prosecute ex-President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial reflect America’s racial, ethnic and sexual diversity, in stark contrast to the white nationalist imagery that marked the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol. Trump urged his followers to “fight” to overturn his election loss to President Joe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica