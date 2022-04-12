News

EU ambassadors seek partnership in Nigeria’s energy sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

European Union (EU) Ambassadors in Nigeria on Monday paid a courtesy call on the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, seeking to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria in the energy sector.

 

A statement signed by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC Ltd., Garba Deen Muhammad, said while speaking on behalf of the group, the EU Ambassador in Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, said as a result of the current geopolitical situation in Europe, the continent was interested in strengthening its cooperation with Nigeria particularly in the area of possible increase in the supplies of Liquiefied Natural Gas LNG).

 

He said: “Nigeria is the fourth gas supplier to Europe. At least 40 per cent of the Nigerian LNG is currently exported to Europe.

 

“We are not only major clients for Nigeria, we are also major partners in the oil and gas sector because some of the companies that are working with you are from Europe. So we share the same interest and same objectives.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-lawmaker urges Buhari to address Ortom’s allegations

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A former lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, has said that the agitations of Nigerians on the insecurity of lives and property in the country are genuine and deserved a quick response by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. While reacting to the spate of killings across the country, Olulade charged Buhari […]

2nd Niger bridge
News

IPOB: Name 2nd Niger Bridge after Igbo sons, daughters not Buhari

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected naming the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari but after prominent Igbo sons and daughters. The separatist group made its position known via a statement issued Wednesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, saying: “Under his watch our youths have been slaughtered by security […]
News

FG gives school owners July 29 to meet guidelines for resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following ongoing efforts to consider reopening of schools in the face of the increasing COVID-29 pandemic in the country, the federal government has directed school owners to meet some specific guidelines and submit self – assessment reports on or before July 29. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the directive yesterday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica