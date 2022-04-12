EU ambassadors seek partnership in Nigeria’s energy sector

European Union (EU) Ambassadors in Nigeria on Monday paid a courtesy call on the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, seeking to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria in the energy sector.

A statement signed by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC Ltd., Garba Deen Muhammad, said while speaking on behalf of the group, the EU Ambassador in Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, said as a result of the current geopolitical situation in Europe, the continent was interested in strengthening its cooperation with Nigeria particularly in the area of possible increase in the supplies of Liquiefied Natural Gas LNG).

He said: “Nigeria is the fourth gas supplier to Europe. At least 40 per cent of the Nigerian LNG is currently exported to Europe.

“We are not only major clients for Nigeria, we are also major partners in the oil and gas sector because some of the companies that are working with you are from Europe. So we share the same interest and same objectives.”

