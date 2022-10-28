News

EU delegation unveils Teni, 3 others as Ambassadors

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

The delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a campaign to celebrate and improve upon the successes of the Africa-EU partnership and highlighted achievements of the collaboration with the country and other ECOWAS countries.

The EU-ECOWAS partnership seeks to train and empower youths in the sub-region in the areas of information technology, farming, skills acquisition and leadership mentorship. The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic of Community West Africa also used the opportunity of a media briefing held in Lagos to unveil brand faces for the 2022 campaigns tagged.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oti Ikomi, Fatayi-Williams, others to attend Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Prominent Nigerians and Africans have confirmed their attendance to speak at the Realnews 9th Anniversary lecture billed for Thursday, November 18, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.   Those playing prominent role in the lecture, who have confirmed their attendance in writing include Oti Ikomi, founder and chief executive officer of the Proton Energy Ltd, Eyono-Fatayi […]
News

Atiku campaign organization dismiss Peter Obi as threat

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr. Peter Obi as a threat to the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Spokesman of the PDP Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye on Friday stated that the rave which Obi and his party is currently receiving is ‘mere euphoria’ […]
News

Photography takes centerstage on Glo-sponsored African Voices

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The exciting world of photography and its attendant razzmatazz takes the centerstage this week as Cable News Network (CNN) profiles two professional photographers on African Voices, the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom.   The two guests on the programme are Ghanaian photographer and filmmaker, Carlos Idun-Tawiah, and Brian Otieno, a photo-journalist  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica