EU delegation unveils Teni, 3 others as Ambassadors

The delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a campaign to celebrate and improve upon the successes of the Africa-EU partnership and highlighted achievements of the collaboration with the country and other ECOWAS countries.

The EU-ECOWAS partnership seeks to train and empower youths in the sub-region in the areas of information technology, farming, skills acquisition and leadership mentorship. The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic of Community West Africa also used the opportunity of a media briefing held in Lagos to unveil brand faces for the 2022 campaigns tagged.

