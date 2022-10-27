EU Delegation unveils Teni, 3 others as Ambassadors

The delegation of the European Union, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a campaign to celebrate and improve upon the successes of the Africa – EU partnership and highlighted achievements of the collaboration with the country and other ECOWAS countries.

The EU-ECOWAS partnership seeks to train and empower youths in the sub-region in the areas of information technology, farming, skills acquisition, and leadership mentorship.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic of Community West Africa also used the opportunity of a media briefing held at the Lavender Hall, Eko Hotel and Suites, Vi, Lagos on Tuesday, to unveil brand faces for the 2022 campaigns, tagged: “We see Africa”. She also added that the collaboration is the biggest of such campaigns by the EU outside its borders, expressing optimism for a better, bigger, and more fruitful partnership.

The envoy also said that the collaboration would work with youthful influencers as youths are major targets of the scheme.

“We will work with national influencers to express our shared values and aspirations; showcase local success stories generated by our partnership; and connect with a new audience of young Africans, leveraging pop culture,” she said.

Award-winning singer, Teni Akpata and iconic brand influencer, Eniola Adeoluwa, popularly known as ‘Eni’ were introduced to the press as brand faces for the campaigns.

Two other faces were added to Teni and Eni. 32-year-old Frederick, a local shoe manufacturer, and Ogola Lois Kange.

