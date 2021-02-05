EU extends ban on Nigeria’s dried beans

Despite high expectations of European Union (EU)’s intention to lift the country’s beans ban this year, it has rather extended the ban to June 2022, New Telegraph has learnt. EU said it had extended the country’s beans import ban to June 2022 among EU countries over Nigeria’s failure to implement its food safety action plan submitted in 2018, New Telegraph reliably gathered from the office of the EU Head of Trade and Economic Section delegation to Nigeria, Mr. Filippo Amato.

The EU food safety authorities had in 2015 banned Nigeria beans because it contained between 0.3mg per kilogramme and 4.6mg per kg of Dichlorves pesticide when the maximum acceptable residue limit is 0.01mg per kg. This further means the Commission extended the import of dry beans from Nigeria until June 2019 owing to the continuous presence of the pesticide.

With this development, EU is pointing out that for now, the ban placed on beans export to Europe is still in force, but noted that other agricultural commodities were not affected. Last year, the Federal Government had insisted that Nigeria was on the verge of being exempted from the ban placed on her dried beans by 2021, following the drastic measures put in place with the silos project for storage of quality agric products meant for export market. This newspaper gathered from a reliable source at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in Abuja that government was in advance talks with the representatives of EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS to fine-tune ways of lifting the ban this year.

In a bid to reverse the ban, the Federal Government, in August 2016, inaugurated a 26-member Standing Inter- Ministerial Technical Committee to address the rejection of Nigeria’s dried beans by the European Union.

In January 2013, the EU placed a temporary suspension of import of dried beans while in June 2015, the EU had banned exportation of Nigeria’s dried beans on the ground of safety related to high chemical residue considered dangerous to human health. Sadly, the ban was extended by three years in June 2016 for Nigeria by the EU. It would be recalled that the Cowpea and Beans Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria had disclosed that plans were in top gear that would see Nigeria export quality beans to the European market, as the ban placed on the country was expected to be lifted by 2021.

National President of the association, Shittu Mohammed, told New Telegraph in Abuja, last year, that EU ban extension was as a result of farmers excessively using chemicals and pesticides for the preservation of beans without regard to human health, a problem which he said was now being dealt with by the association. Mohammed said: “You see, the ban was because our farmers were using excess chemicals and pesticides on their dried beans without thinking of the effects on human health.”

Mohammed said the association was also trying to ensure that beans is included among produce on the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. He said the inclusion of the commodity would benefit over 14,000 beans farmers across the nation during the 2020 planting season.

