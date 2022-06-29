EU, FG move to explore more opportunities in gas export

As business transactions between the European Union and the Federal Government becomes more cordial, both entities as well as business leaders will be seeking to identify new opportunities during the 8th EU-Nigeria Business Forum taking place on June 30 and July 1, 2022.

One of the major deliberations at the forum would be identifying opportunities to boost Nigeria’s gas export. The quest to identify new opportunities is aimed at unlocking the Nigerian economy towards a winwin outcomes for Nigeria and Europe. Disclosing this in Lagos yesterday, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Samuel Isopi, said the EU-Nigeria Business Forum had served as a strong platform for European and Nigerian businesses to engage with Nigerian authorities towards improving the business environment.

This year’s event themed ‘Nigeria and the New Economy’ will focus on three key sectors, including backward integration policy of the Nigerian government; opportunities to increase gas exports to Europe; and new initiatives in the agricultural sector.

Isopi said: “While these sectors are not new, the potential in them remains largely untapped. During the 8th EU-Nigeria Business Forum, discussions will aim to identify the causes of these hindrances and explore how these opportunities can be unlocked for the mutual benefit of Nigeria and Europe.”

