EU, GIZ replenish energy support cost by €28m

The European Union (EU) together with the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), on Thursday, extended the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) Phase 2 to November 2022, in addition to replenishing the cost by €28 million Euros.

 

The Head of Cooperation for the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Cécile Tassin-Pelzer and the GIZ Country Director, Ian Hommers, signed the MoU at an extension ceremony at the EU Headquarters in Abuja.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new NESP phase 2 would attract an additional sum of €15 million to the initial sum of €20 million, bringing the total to € 35 million from the EU and €13 million from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), making the total project cost €48 million.

 

NESP is a technical assistance programme co-funded by the EU and the BMZ since 2013, and being implemented by the GIZ, in collaboration with Nigerian Ministry of Power.

 

Its objectives are to promote investments in Nigeria’s domestic market for renewable energy, energy efficiency and to improve access to electricity for the disadvantage, mostly rural communities.

 

Tassin-Pelzer said that since the commencement of the current phase in 2018, the programme had continued to support the Nigerians government in the development of policies and regulations, adding that it had built capacity for the sector, including data for planning , standards and funding, among others.

 

