EU harps on young people’ s participation in democratic processes

The European Union (EU), has stressed the need for young persons to be actively involved in democratic processes, as shown in one of its programmes being offered in its Erasmus, postgraduate scholarship programme. The scholarship programme, which provides young Nigerians an opportunity to further expand their knowledge in education, training and sports, also offers beneficiaries scholarships to study in some of the most prestigious universities within and outside Europe, and enables youths, students, staff and higher education institutes to study or work with European Higher Education Institutions.

In a statement announcing commencement of application processes for young Nigerian undergraduates interested in its 2023 Erasmus, postgraduate scholarship programme, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, disclosed that the number of Nigerians selected for the Erasmus, scholarship programme quadrupled in the last four years, rising from 44 awardees in 2019, to over 200 young Nigerians in 2022. She said: “The steep rise in the number of Nigerians benefiting from the programme in recent years reflects the premium the EU places on its partnership with the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...