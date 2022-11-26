News

EU harps on young people’ s participation in democratic processes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The European Union (EU), has stressed the need for young persons to be actively involved in democratic processes, as shown in one of its programmes being offered in its Erasmus, postgraduate scholarship programme. The scholarship programme, which provides young Nigerians an opportunity to further expand their knowledge in education, training and sports, also offers beneficiaries scholarships to study in some of the most prestigious universities within and outside Europe, and enables youths, students, staff and higher education institutes to study or work with European Higher Education Institutions.

In a statement announcing commencement of application processes for young Nigerian undergraduates interested in its 2023 Erasmus, postgraduate scholarship programme, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, disclosed that the number of Nigerians selected for the Erasmus, scholarship programme quadrupled in the last four years, rising from 44 awardees in 2019, to over 200 young Nigerians in 2022. She said: “The steep rise in the number of Nigerians benefiting from the programme in recent years reflects the premium the EU places on its partnership with the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Strike: APC commends govt, NLC on truce

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

For shelving the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress and other labour organisations, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the labour leaders.   The party also congratulated the Federal Government for being able to broker peace with the union leaders on the increase in electricity tariff and the pump price of fuel. In […]
News

Soludo visits Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Author Reporter

    The governor of Anambra State Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Saturday announced through his Facebook page that he has visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to felicitate with him, and talks about the situation of things back home. Here is the offical statement as released by the […]
News Top Stories

Don’t bring Sharia to S’West, PFN warns Senate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has warned against the subterranean moves being made by some groups to introduce Sharia Law to the South western part of the country through the on-going constitutional review being carried out by the Senate. To this end, the Christian body in a statement from the media office of PFN […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica