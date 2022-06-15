EU, INEC Concert: Broadening youth voting in 2023

For the voices of young people to be heard, they have to build political power through their voting strength. This was the aim of the recently held “Youth Votes Count,” a free music concert put together by the European Union (EU), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other partners to encourage more youths to register and vote in the 2023 general election. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

It is barely eight months to the 2023 general election and for the European Union (EU), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some of their partners, it is imperative to urgently reverse the increasing reluctance among youth to participate in politics and exercise the right to vote.

Despite its numerical superiority in Nigeria, the youth have voted at lower rates than older adults and this was accentuated by the available data from the 2019 general election where 46.3 per cent of young registered voters turned out to vote in the 2109 presidential and National Assembly elections out of the total voter population of 84 million on INEC voters’ list.

But determined to get the youth involved and ensure that democracy is strengthened, the European Union – Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) alongside its partners, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC), Institute of Media and Society (IMS), among others, put together a “Youth Votes Count” concert, a free music concert to encourage more youths to register and vote in the 2023 general election last the weekend.

Defying the heavy downpour, youths from all walks of life trooped out in their numbers to witness the mega concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

As promised by the organizers, the ambiance of the concert was indeed electrifying and thousands of the youthful audience had to, first of all, enroll for their voters’ cards before gaining access to the charged pavilion. With the A-list celebrities on the lineup, the event kicked off with a session for registration of voters at the venue, as only people with valid permanent voter’s cards and temporary voter’s cards were admitted into the venue for the concert.

The hosts of the event were popular comediennes— Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) and Bukunmi Ilori (Kie kie) and they gave attendees many rib-cracking moments Among the celebrities, who thrilled the large audience are Kizz Daniel, Falz, Teni, Patoranking, Skiibii, Mayorkun, Waje, Tu Baba, Mr Macaroni, Real Warri Pikin, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Broda Shaggi and Ashake. Others are: Pasuma, Ufeoma McDermott, Uche Jombo, Lasisi Eelenu, Kie Kie, Omoni Oboli, Uti Nwachukwu, Chioma Akpotha, Joe Boy and Small Doctor, among others. Displaying his craft, popular rapper, Folarin Falana (aka Falz), urged the youth to get their PVCs.

He said: “Our people were killed at the Lekki toll gate (during the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020). We have not forgotten and we will never forget. They are killing us every day. You can see what happened in Ondo, Kaduna and Sokoto states. Please, it is important to get your PVC.”

Also on the dance floor, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, also got many laughing when she sang the popular social media song, “Carry me dey go my husband house,” with a guest who she called to meet her on the stage. After the performance, she directed him to meet someone (ostensibly a member of her team) backstage to receive an undisclosed amount of money. She termed the money as “groom price.” Speaking at the event, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said: “In the last one week, we have registered over 5,000 people. When I saw the crowd that trooped here to register, we had to change our strategy. We decided that instead of everyone coming here (TBS) to register, we would register prospective voters in 20 centres spread across 20 local government areas in Lagos. Also, more machines will be deployed all over Lagos from next week. “I want to assure you that you will have your PVCs.

In the last week, we registered over 5,000 people here. Instead of everyone coming to TBS, you will register in 20 centres across LGAs in Lagos. There will be more machines to be deployed all over Lagos from next week.”

On her part, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, urged the youth to be part of the electoral process in the country. Isopi said the number of people registered by INEC in one week showed that the exercise was a huge success and a sign of hope for a better future for Nigeria.

She said it is also a sign of trust and confidence in the electoral process that has made tremendous progress in the last few years. The ambassador said the reforms, changes, technologies and innovations introduced by INEC have made the election more transparent and credible. She said the changes have also made it possible for the commission to protect the votes of every Nigerian.

“But you know that voter turnout in Nigeria is very low and that is not good. You also know that voter turn- out of young Nigeria is very low and this is not good. And this is why we are here, we need to change this trend, mobilize the youths and this is why we are here to mobilize you because you are a massive force.

“You have the power to make change happen, you have the power to make the difference, therefore, don’t give up your power because your vote is your power. Your voters’ card is your power, so get it and use it on the election day because your vote will count,” she said.

Speaking with journalists, one of the youths, Daniel, said he came to get his PVC at the venue because it is time for the youths to take over. “I am tired of the negative vibes the leaders have been giving us. We all need to take charge and this is the only way I can be heard.” He said he was motivated via social media photos to join other youths to obtain his PVC.

This made him leave Ikorodu for TBS in the hope of starting the process. Earlier at a press briefing held on June 7 to usher in the concert, the EU Project Manager in Nigeria, Mrs. Olaolu Olawunmi, disclosed that the international body was worried about the low turnout of youths on election day, which explains the reason for the involvement of the EU in the project, pointing out that it was designed to increase youth participation in the voting process in the country.

She recalled that in 2019, the EU took the campaign of youth voting on election day to schools, saying the message was also extended to those who were not in school, and that no youth was exempted in the campaign.

Olawunmi said: “EU is supporting the democratic government in Nigeria, and as such, EU went around the country in 2019 and get 25,000 youths registered. We believe that through this campaign, youths can begin to change and think of how the political system can benefit them. “It is an event we started planning last year, and here we are today.

We need the commitment of INEC and that the process will continue to improve, and that we have free, fair and credible elections. “The Youth Vote Count Mega Concert is a non-partisan thing to ensure that youth participate more, get more involved in elections and allow other Nigerians to participate as well.”

Also speaking at the press conference, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Olusegun Agbaje, urged youths to get their PVCs, ensuring that the commission is working hard to ensure that all votes count. He reminded Nigerians that the Continuous Voters Registration would end on June 30 and that the commission has no intention of extending the date. He said that in order to make the process easier, the commission brought 50 capturing machines from Abuja and added more polling units to Lagos.

‘We wanted to bring the youth together, talk with them so that they can know that their votes would count in the general election and they have up to the end of June 30 when the exercise would have been completed. “The CVR would end on June 30 and the commission does not have any intention of extending the date any further and that is why the EU has partnered with INEC to ensure that we bring as many on board as we can get among the youths, particularly in Lagos State.

“What we are doing here today is not going to be limited to Lagos State alone; it will be done in all parts of the federation. We are only kick-starting from here. Those who want to transfer their PVC to a closer polling unit, those whose PVCs are damaged all came here.

“Last year, the commission improved the number of polling units that we have in Lagos State but many of them have not been properly populated. It would be too bad if we go for an election and the commission has to be printing ballot papers and there won’t be voters. “I have told European Union that every week we usually capture about 25,000 every week.

About 50 machines have been brought from Abuja and they are working perfectly and in good use. “I wish to sincerely thank the EU for their support to ensure we have a very successful outcome. The EU has spent a lot of money to organise the concert and we don’t want it to go to waste. We want everyone come and watch the show which is free.

The only gate fee you need to show is your PVC or Temporary Voters Card,” he said. Mr. Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa said the youth turnout in the 2019 general elections was less than 30 per cent. In Lagos State, adding that the Youth Vote Count will boost INEC’s responsiveness to queries, objections, enquiries about CVR and PVC.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...