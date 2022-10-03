EU: Insecurity encroaching implementation of €11m agric project

Taiwo Hassan The European Union (EU) has admitted that the ongoing security challenges raving the country, especially in the agric sector, need to be checked by government as it is encroaching on its €11million agric project, Nigeria Competitiveness Project (NICOP).

The situation, they say, is threatening efforts to boost food sufficiency and food security in Nigeria coupled with skyrocketing prices. NICOP is a four-year project commissioned by the German BMZ and co-funded by the European Union under the West African Competitiveness envelope.

It is being implemented by GIZ Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme- SEDIN. The EU’s NICOP project started operations in Nigeria in August 2018 and is expected to be wind down in February 2023, in completion of its fouryear programme to catalyse Nigeria’s agric and manufacturing sectors via its intervention funding and support to the smallholders farmers, processors, local manufacturers in garment and leather industries and others in terms of value chains.

Head of Project, NICOP of EU in Nigeria, Ana Vindmbres, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, daid that EU, its core donors, funded NICOP with a €11million that was meant to aggregate and also act as a catalyst for agric development in Nigeria, in its quest to contribute to food security and sufficiency.

Ana explained that NICOP had been supporting the country’s food basket with funding, grants and interventions since it was designed to support key value chains in Nigeria, focusing on tomato (including pepper and chili), ginger, leather and garments.

According to her, NICOP’s aim is to promote structural transformation, to overcome coordination and linkage failures and to improve access to regional and international markets while taking social and environmental concerns into account. In addition, she added that NICOP had been assisting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of opportunities to add value and migrate to new and higher-level tasks along selected value chains.

She pointed out that NICOP too was working at the federal level and in seven focal states, namely Abia, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Plateau. In addition, the project will also work in any other states in Nigeria where there is opportunity to achieve sustainable results in any of the selected value chains.

She, however, added that aside the €11 million support from the EU and German BMZ, NICOP had further gone ahead to facilitated about N600 million credit facility among the country’s financial institutions and DFID like Bank of Industry, to assist smallholders farmers and local manufacturers to boost Nigeria’s economy. Speaking on insecurity, she said: “Insecurity, this is definitely something that is beyond our control and this is seriously negatively impacting on our operations in Nigeria.

“Just for you to have an idea, 42 per cent of our farmers in Kaduna State can no longer go to farms over banditry and kidnapping. “Kaduna State has significantly become complicated in spite of the government’s supports and efforts to mitigate the security challenges there. “What we have done in NICOP is to boost inclusiveness approach significantly working among our partners and farmers that we can levers age in them.

“Specifically, we are working with farmgate aggregators, processors who are actually already located in Kaduna and Lagos with the farmers, with the cooperative, we are giving them our support. “Definitely, insecurity needs to be tackled and this needs to be addressed because nobody can operate good business in a harsh volatile environment.

We know the number of good polices we have been rendering in Nigeria, we know the amount of millions of naira we actually put into agriculture and manufacturing and it is worrisome that the farmers cannot go to their farms and this is not and excuse because nobody can do anything around there amidst the insecurity.

