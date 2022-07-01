EU Nigeria Forum: Sanwo-Olu assures of business-friendly environment

Lagos State Governo r, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday assured the global community that his administration will continue to pursue initiatives that will improve the ease of doing business in the state. Sanwo-Olu made the statement while declaring open the eighth EU-Nigeria Business Forum with the theme; ‘Nigeria and the New Economy,’ held yesterday in Lagos.

He said the impact of the decision and recommendations made at the eighth EU-Nigeria Business Forum can be measured in the sustained status of Nigeria as Europe’s major trading partner in Africa. “Lagos State remains a key partner and ally of the European Union, considering its status as a regional commercial, financial and industrial hub; as well as its strategic role in facilitating the goals and objectives of this forum.

This should be strengthened as we approach Africa as one large free trade zone,” he said. Sanwo-Olu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to the proposed 30 years Lagos State Development Plan 2052, which will be officially rolled out at the forthcoming 9th Economic Summit of the state, also known as Ehingbeti. He said the developmental plans include making Lagos the largest West Africa wholesale hub; leveraging the Nigerian market demand as a base to become the export hub for FMCG manufacturing and export in West Africa as well as becoming West Africa’s main trade hub and regional gateway for transit and port services. He said: “We recognise and appreciate the need for synergy between government and industry in achieving our joint desired objective of deepening our trade and investment links and it is hoped that the deliberations at this forum will be robust and yield new ideas and initiatives that will guide our decisionmaking process for the desired outcomes.”

