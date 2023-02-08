EU okays €181m humanitarian aid for West, Central Africa

The European Union (EU) has announced that it has allocated €181.5 million in humanitarian aid for West and Central Africa this year. This is coming at the heels of the region’s protracted crises driven by conflict and worsened by other factors such as climate change and the global spike in food prices.

One of the poorest and most fragile regions in the world, West and Central Africa continues to suffer from a combination of major protracted humanitarian crises, driven by conflicts and exacerbated by other aspects including food insecurity, chronic undernutrition, natural hazards, recurrent epidemics and the growing impact of climate change. Currently, the region is experiencing an unprecedented food crisis, aggravated by the rising cost of food, which increased on average between 40 and 60 per cent in the past year, due to local factors such as scarce rainfalls and also to global trends.

Several Sahel and Central African countries are highly dependent on cereal imports from Russia and Ukraine. Moreover, countries in West and Central Africa are extremely vulnerable to weather-related hazards such as droughts and floods, intensified by climate change. Some of the most vulnerable countries to climate change worldwide are in the region, notably Chad and Central Africa Republic (CAR).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...