EU opens 2023 application for Erasmus scholarships for young graduates

The European Union (EU) has opened and commenced application processes for young Nigerian undergraduates interested in it’s 2023 Erasmus+ postgraduate scholarship programme. The scholarship programme, which provides young Nigerians an opportunity to further expand their knowledge in education, training and sports, offers beneficiaries scholarships to study in some of the most prestigious universities within and outside Europe.

It also enables youths, students, staff and higher education institutes to study or work with European Higher Education Institutions. Recall that few months ago, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, had disclosed that the number of Nigerians selected for the Erasmus+ scholarship programme quadrupled in the last four years, rising from 44 awardees in 2019, to over 200 young Nigerians in 2022.

She said: “The steep rise in the number of Nigerians benefiting from the programme in recent years reflects the premium the EU places on its partnership with the country. “It also reaffirms the EU’s commitment to ramping up programmes and activities targeting Nigeria’s vibrant young people.”

