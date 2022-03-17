EU, Oxfam to empower 40,000 Adamawa, Kebbi farmers

About N434 million has been earmarked by the European Union to empower over 40,000 farmers in Adamawa and Kebbi states. However, the EU through the EU-PROACT project for Northern Nigeria is reaching out to farming communities in view of giving them assistance through farming seedlings and finance. Our correspondent learnt that field officers and supervisors will be trained in farming modern methods and techniques to boost food security in seven local governments in Adamawa. The Monitoring, Evaluation, Learning and Social Accountability Officer of Oxfam, Mr John Abazie, said the training of local government officials in Song LGA in Adamawa will go a long way in boosting agricultural and development and the finances of the people.
