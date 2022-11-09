EU parliamentarians, Indian delegation dialogue on democracy

Some members of the European Union (EU) Parliament have held talks with a delegation from the Kashmir region of India on entrenching democracy at the grassroots in a region plagued by perennial conflicts. The dialogue entitled: “Grassroots Democracy in Kashmir: A road towards Democratic Empowerment,” was organised by EPP political group and other institutions at the European Parliament with the aim of empowering women and girls in conflict zones. In the past few years, Kashmir had often featured in the news for its ongoing conflict and its relevance to two geo political regional powers, but have witnessed some phenomenal changes made at the grassroots level, leaving a positive impact on the lives of common citizens A member of the EU Parliament, Daniela Rondinelli, who opened the debate welcomed the Kashmiri delegation and applauded the efforts of the youth and female leaders to establish peace and dialogue as well as to build a brighter future for the coming generations. She emphasised the need for the delegation to work closely with the EU to maintain peace and security in the region.
