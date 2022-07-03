News

EU pledges $1.4bn in climate funds for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The European Union and development finance institutions will provide Nigeria with 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in funds aimed at reducing its dependence on oil. Funds for agriculture, climate and digital projects will help Africa’s largest oil producer “achieve low-carbon, resourceefficient and climate-resilient development, creating youth jobs and economic growth,” Samuela Isopi, EU ambassador to Nigeria and the Western Economic Community.

 

African states, told a conference in Lagos. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is encouraging investments in agriculture and technology-based infrastructure to reduce its dependence on oil and accelerate growth. While crude oil contributes about 7 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product, it accounts for nearly all foreign exchange earnings and more than half of government revenue.

The funding will support 60 projects through 2027, Isopi said in an interview. They include a fish farm in the southwestern state of Ogun and a waste-to-energy initiative in the southern state of Cross River, according to an emailed document from the EU.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Auditor-General indicts NPA of financial infractions

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Another report from the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation has indicted the management of  the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) of massive financial infractions uncovered in its 2018 financial statement.   These infractions include failure to remit about N44.207 billion in taxes to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) and spending N88.229 billion as […]
News

Omicron spreading rapidly around the world – Report

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Omicron’s rapid and relentless advance across continents proves once again that a global pandemic requires a global plan of attack. Most low-income countries have yet to achieve 20 per cent coverage with COVID- 19 vaccinations while most wealthy countries are close to 70 per cent. Converting vaccines to vaccinations is becoming the key to winning […]
News

JUST IN: US court postpones trial of suspended Ogun gov’s aide to 2022

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Submits 97,000-page evidence against him   The fraud trial of Abidemi Rufai, suspended aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State who was indicted for alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, has been postponed to 2022. It was learnt that a fresh ruling of the court postponed the commencement of Rufai’s trial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica