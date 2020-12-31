Business

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties.

The agreement has been nearly seven years in the making and is likely to take at least another year to enter into force. It forms part of a new relationship with China, which the EU views as both a partner and a systemic rival. European firms will gain permission to operate in China in sectors including electric cars, private hospitals, real estate, advertising, the maritime industry, telecom cloud services, airline reservation systems and ground handling. Some requirements that companies operate as part of joint ventures with Chinese partners will be lifted. According to Reuters, companies that could benefit include Daimler, BMW, Peugeot, Allianz and Siemens, all with a large presence in China.

China will ban the forced transfer of technology from foreign companies, and has pledged to be more transparent on subsidies and bar stateowned enterprises from discriminating against foreign investors. The deal brings Europe a degree of parity with the United States, which has struck a “Phase I” trade deal with China. Jake Sullivan, Presidentelect Joe Biden’s pick as national security adviser, tweeted last week that the new U.S. administration would welcome early consultations with Europe on China’s economic practices.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN releases draft guidelines on NIFIs’ instruments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the weekend, issued exposure draft guidelines for the operation of Non-Interest Financial Institutions’ (NIFIs) instruments, which, the apex bank says will help to “facilitate liquidity management, assist in effective monetary policy implementation and deepen the financial system.”   According to the regulator, the guidelines are in respect of […]
Business

Okomu Oil employs 1,250 smallholder farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foremost Nigerian palm oil processing firm, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc., has concluded plans to add not less than 1, 250 new jobs to its operation. Specifically, the arrangement involves the firm rolling out a smallholder farmers’ scheme in collaboration with 2SCALE. It involves cooperatives, spanning four local government areas in the state, on the […]
Business Top Stories

Union Bank posts N15.9bn pretax profit in 9 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Union Bank has announced its unaudited financial statements for third quarter ended September 30, 2020 with profit before tax up two per cent to N15.9 billion from N15.5 billion in 2019. Gross earnings were up six per cent for the nine months to N118.8 billion from N111.9 billion posted in 2019, driven by an increase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica