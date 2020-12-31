EU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties.

The agreement has been nearly seven years in the making and is likely to take at least another year to enter into force. It forms part of a new relationship with China, which the EU views as both a partner and a systemic rival. European firms will gain permission to operate in China in sectors including electric cars, private hospitals, real estate, advertising, the maritime industry, telecom cloud services, airline reservation systems and ground handling. Some requirements that companies operate as part of joint ventures with Chinese partners will be lifted. According to Reuters, companies that could benefit include Daimler, BMW, Peugeot, Allianz and Siemens, all with a large presence in China.

China will ban the forced transfer of technology from foreign companies, and has pledged to be more transparent on subsidies and bar stateowned enterprises from discriminating against foreign investors. The deal brings Europe a degree of parity with the United States, which has struck a “Phase I” trade deal with China. Jake Sullivan, Presidentelect Joe Biden’s pick as national security adviser, tweeted last week that the new U.S. administration would welcome early consultations with Europe on China’s economic practices.

Like this: Like Loading...