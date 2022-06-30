News

EU sets new guidelines for inbound air shipments

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The European Union (EU) has set new guidelines for freight forwarders, airlines, express couriers, and post operators on the shipment of air cargo. With effect from March 1, 2023, the firms transporting goods to or through the EU (including Norway and Switzerland) would be required to submit advance cargo information in the form of a complete Entry Summary Declaration (ENS), under the second phase of the EU’s new customs pre-arrival security and safety programme – Import Control System 2 (ICS2) Release 2. According to the EU, economic operators involved in handling, sending, shipping, and transporting cargo, express or postal consignments to or via the EU by air have to comply with new advance data reporting requirements for pre-loading and pre-arrival Customs risk assessments.

By collecting data about all goods entering the EU prior to their loading and arrival, ICS2 supports effective risk-based customs controls while facilitating the free flow of legitimate trade across the EU’s external borders. ICS2 will simplify the movement of goods between customs offices at the first point of entry and final destination in the EU. For economic operators, ICS2 will streamline requests for additional information and pre-departure risk screening by the Customs.

In addition to air carriers’ ENS filing responsibilities under the multiple filing regime of Release 2, freight forwarders, express couriers, and postal operators will also be legally responsible for providing data. They either have to share it with the air carri- ers, who will then complete the ENS filing requirements, or submit the data directly to ICS2. Postal operators and express couriers, who have previously been declaring partial information regarding inbound shipments (under ICS2 Phase 1), will now also be required to coordinate with their air carrier to submit all required data. Those in the air transport sector who are currently filing advance cargo information into Import Control System (ICS) will have to gradually start filing this data into ICS2 during the operational roll-out of Release 2.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Stop misleading the nation on UTAS, ASUU tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

As the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) clocks a month, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, have been advised to desist from misleading the country on the outcome of the integrity tests conducted on its preferred payment platform, the University Transparency […]
News

Buhari reappoints Kuru, Uneze, Ismail as AMCON’s MD, EDs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr. Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director, Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria(AMCON) for the final term of five years.   According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, this was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, […]
News

2023: APC’ll ensure best candidate emerges as President, says Adamu

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

2023: APC’ll ensure best candidate emerges as president, says Adamu  The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that it is carefully making efforts to ensure that it presents the best candidate from the multiple of aspirants that have shown interest to be the president of the country.    The National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica