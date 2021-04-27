News Top Stories

EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine supply shortfall

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agenc y report s Comment(0)

The European Commission (EU) yesterday said it had launched legal action against Astra- Zeneca (AZN.L) for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID- 19 vaccines and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said in response that the legal action by the EU was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court, according to Reutures and www. ft.com Under the contract, the Anglo-Swedish company had committed to making its “best reasonable efforts” to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of this year, for a total of 300 million in the period from December to June.

 

But AstraZeneca said in a statement on March 12 it would aim to deliver only one-third of that by the end of June, of which about 70 million would be in the second quarter. A week after that, the Commission sent a legal letter to the company in the first step of a formal procedure to resolve disputes.

 

AstraZeneca’s delays have contributed towards hampering the bloc’s vaccination drive, as the vaccine developed by Oxford University was initially supposed to be the main one in an EU rollout in the first half of this year.

 

After repeated cuts in supplies, the bloc changed its plans and now relies mostly on the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy. DE) vaccine. “The Commission has started last Friday a legal action against AstraZeneca,” the EU spokesman told a news conference, noting all 27 EU states backed the move.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate approves restoration of three constituencies in Benue

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, approved the restoration of Mata and Mbagwa State Constituencies from the Ushongo Constituency as directed by the Federal High Court. The apex legislative assembly also approved the restoration of Agasha State Constituency by altering the boundaries of the current Guma State Constituency to create two state Constituencies. They are: Agasha State Constituency […]
News

Why we met with IBB, by Bauchi gov

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, in his capacity as the Chairman, PDP Committee on the 2019 Election Review at the weekend led eminent chieftains of the party on a visit to former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his Minna hilltop residence.   […]
News

Abiodun inaugurates electoral commission

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday sworn-in Chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) with a promise to leave behind a vibrant democratic arrangement that would outlive his administration. Speaking at the swearing in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun underscored the need for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica