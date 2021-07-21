Business

EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Companies that transfer bitcoin or other cryptoassets must collect details of senders and recipients to help authorities crack down on dirty money, EU policymakers proposed on Tuesday in the latest efforts to tighten regulation of the sector. According to Reuters, the law proposed by the European Commission, the EU executive, would apply what is known as the travel rule to crypto transactions to make them traceable.

The rule, which is one of the recommendations of the inter-governmental watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), already applies to wire transfers. “Today’s amendments will ensure full traceability of crypto-asset transfers such as bitcoin and will allow for prevention and detection of their possible use for money laundering or terrorism financing,” the Commission said in a statement. A company handling cryptoassets for a customer must include the customer’s name, address, date of birth and account number, and the name of the person who will receive the cryptoassets.

The recipient’s service provider must also check if any of the required information is missing. Providing anonymous crypto-asset wallets will also be prohibited, just as anonymous bank accounts are already banned under EU anti-moneylaundering rules.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ICT: NIS’ N9.1bn infrastructure to boost security

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recently unveiled a N9.1 billion technology building in Abuja. The facility, which provides a convergence point for security agencies in the country, is to address the degenerating security issues, including porous borderlines, while enhancing economic integration and population control. SAMSON AKINTARO reports The Federal Government in its Economic Recovery and […]
Business

Lender, foundation provide succour for private school teachers, SMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Heritage Bank Plc has partnered with the Fatima Mohammed (FAMO) Foundation to provide succour to over 300 affected private school teachers and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the education sector, the lender said in a press release. According to the statement, the bank and the […]
Business

FG: Taming illegal fertiliser deals

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The Federal Government has issued a fresh warning to illegal fertiliser producers, importers and dealers to desist from the practice or risk being jailed. TAIWO HASSAN reports With the impact of COVID- 19 negatively affecting the country’s economic space, the present administration, as a way to retune the economy has identified agriculture as its priority. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica