EU-UN decries child trafficking in Ebonyi

The European Union-United Nations (EU-UN) spotlight initiative, yesterday condemned increase in child stealing/trafficking, rape and defilement in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The organisation stated this during a community dialogue with traditional, religious leaders and other community stakeholders and establishment of community surveillance teams to eliminate violence against women, girls and children in the local government, organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ebonyi State with support from the EU-UN spotlight initiative. Addressing the stakeholders, NOA UNICEF desk officer, who represented the EU-UN spotlight initiative, condemned the acts and urged them to rise against the crimes.

“There is no reason to justify ghost marriage; there is no reason to justify rape, child trafficking, child labour and other violence against women, children and girls. As leaders, you must do everything possible to stop all these acts,” he said. On her part, Desk Officer, Child Abuse in the state Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Igwe- Ajanwachukwu, said Onicha LGA ranks first in the number of local governments with highest child trafficking and child stealing, which she described as very bad. The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, who was represented by Inspector Maureen Utom, confirmed the high rate of child stealing in Onicha Local Government. She noted that on a monthly basis, her office receives reports on the crime as well as defilement and rape and urged the stakeholders to always report crimes to the police for prompt action.

 

