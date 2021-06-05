News

EU, UNICEF improve education access for 20,000 children in North East

At least 20,000 children will benefit from classroom and toilet construction/ renovation funded by the European Union (EU) in Borno State. Implemented by UNICEF through state and local partners, 116 newly constructed/ renovated classrooms and 53 latrines have now been handed to the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board.

The facilities will support girls’ education, reduce classroom congestion, and improve access and retention of conflictaffected children in school. Children in Borno State are among the most conflictaffected and educationally disadvantaged in the world. Since 2009, over 1,400 schools have been destroyed and 2,295 teachers killed across the North-East in protracted conflict. Attacks by armed groups on education and school facilities, the influx of internally displaced families into metropolitan cities and population growth have also stretched existing school structures to the limit, creating challenges of access, retention, and school completion.

