Sports

Eugene 2022: Fraser-Pryce makes history, US win four crowns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Jamaica’s Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history Sunday as she bagged a fifth world 100m title on Sunday, as Team USA claimed four other crowns on offer in Eugene.

Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mother, led from gun to tape in a consummate display of sprinting that belied her age.

The Jamaican, who previously won the blue riband event in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019, won in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.

Shericka Jackson took silver in a personal best of 10.73sec, with four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming bronze (10.81).

It was the first time a nation had swept the medals in the women’s 100m at the worlds and came just a day after Fred Kerley led a US sweep of the men’s 100m.

In a startling day of results for Team USA on home soil, Ryan Crouser led another American cleansweep, this time in the shot put alongside Joe Kovacs and Josh Awotunde.

There were also 1-2 finishes in the women’s pole vault thanks to Katie Nageotte and Sandi Morris, and the 110m hurdles as Grant Holloway retained his title ahead of teammate Trey Cunningham.

Holloway’s victory in the hurdles was marred by the withdrawal through injury of Jamaican Hansle Parchment while Devon Allen was dramatically ruled out after a heart-breaking false start on the same track where he starred as a college athlete.

Parchment, who had stunned Holloway to win Olympic gold last year, clipped a hurdle during the warm-up and left clutching his thigh.

FEELING EASY FOR WARHOLM

Elsewhere on the track, Norway’s Karsten Warholm qualified smoothly for Tuesday’s 400m hurdles final.

The 26-year-old Olympic champion and world record holder has been out injured with a hamstring injury, but he vowed this week he was at 100 per cent and looked comfortable as he coasted through his semifinal in his bid to bag a third consecutive world title.

“It felt easy. I did my thing for the first turn to test my speed,” said Warholm.

“It felt good, nothing wrong. To be honest, it’s not that often that I can run 48sec this easy so it’s good.”

Joining him in the final will be his principal arch-rivals American Rai Benjamin and Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos, the silver and bronze medallists in Tokyo.

Belgium’s Olympic champion Nafi Thiam was in control of the heptathlon after four events, having registerd 13.21sec in the 100m hurdles, 1.95sec in the high jump, 15.03m in the shot put and 24.39sec in the 200m.

That left her with 4 071 points, 61 ahead of Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands, while reigning world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain sat in sixth on 3 798pts.

The gruelling multi-discipline event concludes on Monday with the long jump, javelin throw and 800m.

The morning session saw Uganda’s Stephen Cheptegei retain the men’s 10 000m, Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola win the men’s marathon and American Brook Andersen claimed gold in the women’s hammer throw.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ajunwa Foundation to hold talent hunt for girls in eight statest

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Atlanta Olympic Games gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, has concluded plans to organize talent hunt for girls across eight states of the federation. The first individual gold medalist for the country disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing to announce programme for the celebration of 25 years of winning the gold. According to her, the […]
Sports

UFC: Usman hails opponent’s doggedness after win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has hailed his opponent, Jorge Masvidal, for his doggedness following Sunday morning UFC 251 main event.   Usman retained his title in impressive fashion defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi in what was one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2020.   Masvidal was […]
Sports

Fayemi approves Trust Fund Bill on sports

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the promulgation of Sports Development Trust Fund (SDTF) in the State. This according to the government came as an attempt to make sports in the state a reliable sector and capacity enhancement for the youths. Fayemi in a statement at the weekend by the General Manager, Ekiti State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica