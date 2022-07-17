Sports

Eugene 2022: Warholm quiets injury concerns with dominant 400m hurdles heat

Norway’s world record holder Karsten Warholm silenced injury concerns as he glided through the opening round of his 400 metres hurdles world title defence on Saturday.

The Olympic champion, who tore his hamstring at the Rabat Diamond League meet in June, exploded from the start and never faced a serious challenge, winning his heat in 49.34 seconds.

Warholm, who twice broke the world record in 2021, had not completed a race in 10 months but brought his trademark swagger to the starting line, slapping his legs and springing into the air before settling into the blocks.

His chief rival, world silver medallist Rai Benjamin of the United States, also made easy work of his heat, looking side-to-side through the final straight for challengers as he slowed through the finish to finish in 49.06.

“The crowd goes crazy when they hear your name,” said Benjamin, after soaking up the cheers of the home fans at Hayward Field. “It’s an amazing experience.”

The performances set up the tantalising possibility of a repeat of their exquisite Tokyo final, one of the all-time greatest Olympic races.

“It’s my house that’s all I’m going to say about that,” said Benjamin.

World leader and Olympic bronze medallist Alison dos Santos of Brazil enjoyed a similarly drama-free road to Sunday’s semifinal, winning his heat in 49.41 after collecting four Diamond League titles this year.

American Khallifah Rosser also advanced in 48.62, with the fastest time of the day, weeks after winning in Rabat.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

