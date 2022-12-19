Eulogies as ex-Oyo AG, Adebayo, becomes SAN

It was a gathering of who is who in the legal profession as eminent jurists, judges, lawyers, political and business associates, clients, friends and family members recently converged at the ancient city of Ibadan to celebrate and honour a former Attorney General of Oyo State, Asiwaju Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo, as he joined the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The event, chaired by Justice Aderonke Aderemi, former President Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo state, which took place at World Lilies Event Place, Moore Plantation, Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday 4th December, 2022 was a testimonial of his contribution to the legal profession as his colleagues, and eminent personalities present paid glowing tributes to his character of purpose and doggedness.

Despite his impressive profile, everyone who spoke readily attested to the fact that his attaining the status of SAN amongst the 62 lawyers who were recently conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was long overdue. Justice Aderemi, in her welcome address, commended the celebrant for his hard work and dedication, describing him as a very brilliant lawyer, and a pride of the legal profession who has contributed to legal scholarship.

“Even if the honoree did not invite me here today, I will be here for you any day any time. That’s why I am here today. I want all of us to celebrate him, I want all of us to rejoice with him, I want all of us to be happy. It’s an occasion in which we should rejoice. It’s an occasion to let loose restrictions and dance with the latest silk in town. I welcome everybody. Enjoy yourselves. Dance, dance, dance and dance. Be merry. The Lord will continue to bless you, uphold you, guide you, lead you. He will be a light unto your way. He will never allow you to miss it. So shall it be”, Justice Aderemi said.

Speaking at the occasion, the immediate past President, Customary Court of Appeal in Osun State, Justice Wasiu Akanbi, described the celebrant as a bold and fearless advocate. Justice Akanbi recalled that during his tenure as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Judiciary of Oyo state enjoyed a cordial relationship with the executive.

In his remarks, Justice Diran Akintola said: “O.J as he is popularly called is so likeable by many just as at the same time, some may take a dislike of him and the reason why some may take a dislike of him is because he can be brutally frank. OJ is not known to double speak. His yes is yes and his no is no”. In his submissions, Mr. Abiodun Olatunji (SAN), commended the celebrant for his commitment and dedication to law as a profession.

“You are a fantastic role model for all those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their lives, you have proven yourself to be a leader of moral and ethical values. Over the years, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership”,Olatunji said. In his remarks, a senior lawyer, N. O. Oke (SAN), described the celebrant Eulogies as ex-Oyo AG, Adebayo, becomes SAN as a man of integrity and urged him to continue to hold firm to such principles. .

Addressing the gathering, Alhaji Lasunkanmi Sanusi (SAN) said: “I can’t say I have something different from what others speakers have said. The only thing I want to advise on is that, there are couple of ways by which an individual can attain the position of an elder,

It is not necessarily limited to age. You can attain the position as an elder by your calling, just as we are here to celebrate with you today”. Going down memory lane, a childhood friend of the celebrant, Oluseun Abimbola (SAN), recalled; “When we were much younger, we had many jokes together. I am privileged to have taken over from him as the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Oyo state. He keeps his friends”. In his remarks, Alhaji Fatai Owoseni, Former Commissioner of Police, Lagos state said: “I want to disagree with some people who said he should avoid comments on the social media.

In Ibadan, we are not known to shy away from the truth. Ibadan men are known for saying the truth. Continue to say the truth. I will continue to respect you.” Dr. Festus Adedayo said the former AG is bold and courageous, always ready to speak the truth no matter whose ox is gored. Raising a glass of toast, Muritala Abdulrasheed (SAN) said: “He is my senior at the Bar.

He is “afenifere” personified. In honor of a Bar man, an epitome of courage, an Ibadan indigene, who will never forget his root, a loving husband and father, a friend to all his friends, can we toast to this wonderful human being, may you live long”. Responding, Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo SAN said: “I must confess that I’m at a loss. I don’t have the appropriate words

to describe this show of love. Let me say this, I am a child of destiny. My parents had six females while looking for a male child. I was the last and only male child. I’m a product of God’s benevolence. I want to thank everyone for the show of love and support given to me. Adebayo started his primary education at the prestigious Wesley College Baptist School, Elekuro, Ibadan.

From there, he proceeded to Urban day Grammar School Elekuro Ibadan for his secondary education. He finished there and moved to Oyo State College of Arts and Science, Ile -Ife. He thereafter proceeded to University of Lagos in 1988 to begin a course in Mass Communication. Shortly after that his A’ Levels result came out and he left University of Lagos to University of Ibadan to study Law.

He started his legal career after completing his National Youth Service with Aluko, Olokun and Co Legal practitioners in Kaduna state between November 1993 to November 1994. He became a member of the Editorial Board of the Supreme Court of Nigeria judgements SCN Law Reports, Liberty Publication, January to December 1994.

He was with Dele Akinmusuti and Co from March 1995 to September 1998. He became an Associate Partner at Olujimi and Akeredolu Legal practitioners in Ibadan between October 1998 and October 2002. He joined partnership with his friend Kazeem Gbadamosi SAN in November 2002.

In 2011, Ojo was appointed Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo state by the late Senator Abiola Ajumobi, and he served as the AG of Oyo State between August 2011 to May 2015.

