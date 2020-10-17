Eulogies as family, friends extol Iyayi’s legacies

The children, friends, and business associates of the late industrialist, Dr. Efianayi Iyayi, over the week took time to celebrate the business mogul, who was renowned for his philanthropist gestures, highlighting his contributions and legacies to the development of Edo State, and Nigeria in general.

The occasion was the second anniversary of Iyayi’s death, which occurred on October 11, 2018 at the age of 87. Speaking during the thanksgiving service held in his memory, at the Church of Unity, Egba in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, the officiating minister, Revd. Frank Ezele, extolled the children for their unity and for maintaining the legacy of their father. While the eldest son and scion of the family, Dr. Caesar Iyayi, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Caesar Engineering and Construction Limited, said the family has remained unity and stronger since their father’s death.

He said: “That our father led a particularly good life and worked very hard is an inspiration for us. We believe that the cooperation that we have, the cohesiveness that we have been able to demonstrate in the last two years is enough momentum for us to build a stronger and more prosperous family. We want everybody to be successful.”

