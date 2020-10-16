Eulogies as NSCIA loses deputy scribe, Idoko

Muslim faithful in Nigeria has condoled with Sultan of Sokoto and Ummah in the country over the death of the deputy Secretary General, South-East, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Imaam Adam Idoko. Imam Idoko died at the Medical Centre Abuja on Wednesday. Muslim leaders and organisations have been extolling the virtues of the deceased who was a devoted Muslim. “Adam Idoko! Sad because we lost another great Muslim of Igbo extraction Yusuf Nwoha a few months ago. What a big loss to the Ummah.

Last week he was being expected at a meeting in Abuja when his friend Sheikh Haroon Ajah from Ebonyin informed us that he was hospitalized. “It was my intention to visit him on arrival in Abuja tomorrow not knowing his time on this sinful world is close.

Since he was kidnapped and tortured in his village a few years ago his health had nosedived. May Allah blot out his sins and admit him to jannat Firdaous,” a Muslim leader, Sheikh Andullahi, said. Chairman, MURIC Abuja branch, Salahudeen Ustaz Yunus in a statement also said; “We Condole with NSCIA and the Ummah of Enugu State on the death of our beloved Deputy Secretary General South-East Imam Adam Idoko an outspoken scholar who answered the call of Allah at the Medical Centre Abuja this afternoon.

“O Allah, forgive his shortcomings, have mercy on him , keep him safe and sound, honor the place where he settled; wash him with water and snow and cleanse his sin as a white garment is cleansed of dirt.” May Allah grant the family in particular and the Ummah in general the fortitude to bear the departure of a beloved father . “Oh Allah make the uneasy, easy for the Ummah and the entire family to bear this monumental trial of death.

“May Allah watch over the family he left behind and reunite us with him in Al – Janah Firdaus. “May Allah make it easy for each and every one of us to strive hard in pleasing Allah before our destined period of death.”

