Eulogies as Ukpo monarch celebrates 84th birthday

Tributes yesterday poured in for the traditional ruler of Ukpo Kingdom, Igwe Robert Eze, from eminent sons and daughters and friends and well-wishers of the kingdom in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. Leading the eulogies was the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, who described the monarch as a gift to Ukpo Kingdom, Anambra State and the Igbo nation. According to the bishop, “Igwe Robert Eze is a true son. He is a good Christian and an exemplarytraditionalruler, who must be emulated by community leaders. Today, wecelebratenot onlyhisage, butalsohisachievements, and track record. “Igwe Eze is the elder brother and father of the foremost philanthropist, Prince (Engr.) Arthur Eze, popularly known as Ozigbondu, who has been of great assistance to the church, as well as different communities in Igboland and Nigeria in general. We thank God and celebrate with him,” he said.

