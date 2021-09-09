Sports

Eunisell Boot: Nwankwo, Atshimene emerge joint winners

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…players to receive N3.8 million each

Eunisell, sponsor of the prestigious Eunisell Boot award for the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), has announced the duo of Nasarawa United’s Silas Nwankwo and Akwa United’s Charles Atshimene as joint winners of the award for the 2020/21 season. Celebrating Nwankwo and Atshimene highlights Eunisell’s commitment to the growth of football in Nigeria, as each goal scored during the season has a premium value of N200,000 set by Eunisell to inspire players to score more goals.

The pair will receive N3.8million each for scoring 19 goals and receive the coveted Eunisell Boot. History will be made by Eunisell as this will be the first time in the history of the domestic league that N7.6 million will be splashed on two players for their individual feats. It will also be the second time Eunisell will celebrate joint winners after the duo of Mfon Udoh and Ibrahim Sunusi, in 2019.

Speaking on the decision to honour both players, Group Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, Chika Ikenga said: “The Eunisell Boot aims to bring more attention to the Nigerian League and raise the profile. “Now is the time to grow our league. The talent, market and opportunity are there.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Five sent off as Marseille grab rare win at PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympique Marseille earned a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain after forward Florian Thauvin struck in the 31st minute of a pulsating though ill-tempered match at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Littered with fouls throughout, the clash boiled over in the last minute of stoppage time with referee Jerome […]
Sports

Hoodlums attack Complete Sports

Posted on Author Reporter

  The head office of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers in Okota, Lagos, Nigeria has been attacked by hoodlums. The hoodlums took advantage of the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government in the wake of the violence and looting that engulfed the state in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in […]
Sports

Five clubs tussle over Adetunji

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Five clubs with four playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League and the fifth one in the Nigeria National League are currently battling with each others for the signature of former Enyimba striker, Sunday Adetunji. News filtered in recently that Adetunji has decided to rejoin Abia Warriors, a club he played for in the past, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica