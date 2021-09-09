Eunisell Boot: Nwankwo, Atshimene emerge joint winners

…players to receive N3.8 million each

Eunisell, sponsor of the prestigious Eunisell Boot award for the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), has announced the duo of Nasarawa United’s Silas Nwankwo and Akwa United’s Charles Atshimene as joint winners of the award for the 2020/21 season. Celebrating Nwankwo and Atshimene highlights Eunisell’s commitment to the growth of football in Nigeria, as each goal scored during the season has a premium value of N200,000 set by Eunisell to inspire players to score more goals.

The pair will receive N3.8million each for scoring 19 goals and receive the coveted Eunisell Boot. History will be made by Eunisell as this will be the first time in the history of the domestic league that N7.6 million will be splashed on two players for their individual feats. It will also be the second time Eunisell will celebrate joint winners after the duo of Mfon Udoh and Ibrahim Sunusi, in 2019.

Speaking on the decision to honour both players, Group Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, Chika Ikenga said: “The Eunisell Boot aims to bring more attention to the Nigerian League and raise the profile. “Now is the time to grow our league. The talent, market and opportunity are there.”

Like this: Like Loading...