Eunisell congratulates Rivers Utd on winning NPFL title

One of Africa’s leading chemicals and specialty fluids company, Eunisell Limited, has commended Rivers United on winning the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Rivers United won the league title on Saturday after closest challengers Plateau United lost 2-1 at Akwa United, thereby leaving the Port Harcourt club with an unassailable points margin with four matches to spare.

Eunisell has been one of the biggest partners of Rivers United for more than five years in which the club have consistently finished close to the summit of the league.

Managing Director of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga, believes that the triumph of Rivers United this season is a testament of “so much hard work and diligence” put in by the club in recent years.

Ikenga also pointed that out Rivers United’s consistent this season played a major role in their finishing as champions.

“I want to first congratulate Rivers United on winning the league title this season. All through the season, they have maintained that consistent level and that is why they have deservedly won it.

“Besides, Rivers United have been very consistent as well in recent years. They have finished among the top-five teams in the league in the past two or three years, so they have been a work in progress all this time. It is only fitting that they won it this time after putting in so much work,” Ikenga said.

The title-winning feat of Rivers United is their first since 2016 when they were renamed from Dolphins FC.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...