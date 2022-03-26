Sports

Eunisell extols Rivers United after first round NPFL feat 

Eunisell Limited, one of Africa’s top chemical and specialty fluids management company, has praised Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rivers United for finishing in top spot after the first round of the 2021/22 season.

Rivers United ended the first round of the ongoing season with 42 points, one ahead of second-placed Plateau United, from 19 matches.

Eunisell Managing Director, Chika Ikenga expressed happiness that the Port Harcourt club has shown excellent form since the start of the season.

Ikenga believes that Rivers United can top their first round performance by “going all the way to win the league title this season.”

“The achievement of Rivers United this season goes to show that the entire club is ready to win something this season. They have previously gone unbeaten during the campaign and now they have finished the first round in number one position on the table. It is no mean feat and this is as a result of hard work and dedication put in place by the players, coaches, backroom staff and management of the club.

“At Eunisell, we are also excited to be associated with a club that is ambitious and we urge them to go one step further by going all the way to win the league title this season. We believe this is achievable going by the quality in the playing squad of the club.

“We look forward to the end of the season when we will join in celebrating the title win by Rivers United,” Ikenga said.

The company’s boss further stated its support for Rivers United saying “the club remains an important part of our project and that is why we are in this partnership for the long haul.”

Eunisell Limited has been in partnership with Rivers United since 2015 as its front-of-shirt sponsor.

 

