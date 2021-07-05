Energy

Eunisell pledges to help marginal field owners accelerate oil production

Oil Service Company, Eunisell Limited has pledged assistance to new owners of Marginal Oil & Gas Fields in Nigeria, in accelerating the development of their fields.
The commitment was made at a recent meeting between Eunisell Limited and select owners of marginal fields in Lagos.
Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, Chika Ikenga affirmed his company’s commitment to support winners of the recent marginal field bid round in Nigeria, to reduce their capital expenditure and get to first oil.
Marginal field owners in Nigeria face significant challenges that hamper the development of their fields. Some of these challenges include lack of technical and financial resources.
Ikenga pledged that his company will provide oil field owners’ production solutions that will help them overcome these challenges.
With 25 years experience in Nigeria, Eunisell is known for delivering fast track production solutions to Oil & Gas exploration and production companies in West Africa.
The Nigerian government introduced the marginal field development programme in 1996 to help grow the country’s oil and gas production by divesting the majors of dormant discoveries and making the same available to indigenous operators who are nimble enough to venture into neglected terrains.

